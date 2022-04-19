Photo of the day: Taiwan's Queen's head glows with Ukrainian flag colors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In this photo, Taiwan's famous Queen’s Head (女王頭) rock formation can be seen lit up with the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The illumination is part of a light show featuring the colors of the #StandWithUrkraine movement and is taking place every evening from April 15 to May 1 at Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City's Wanli District. Tours of the light show are divided into two time slots, with the first being held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., while the second runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets for adults are NT$250, while children under age 12 can enter for free with a proper ID. For information on purchasing tickets, visit the KKTIX site.