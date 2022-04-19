Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the day: Taiwan's Queen's head glows with Ukrainian flag colors

Yehliu night light show tours to be held from April 15-May 1

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/19 18:54
(North Coast & Guanyinshan National Scenic Area photo)

(North Coast & Guanyinshan National Scenic Area photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In this photo, Taiwan's famous Queen’s Head (女王頭) rock formation can be seen lit up with the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The illumination is part of a light show featuring the colors of the #StandWithUrkraine movement and is taking place every evening from April 15 to May 1 at Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City's Wanli District. Tours of the light show are divided into two time slots, with the first being held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., while the second runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets for adults are NT$250, while children under age 12 can enter for free with a proper ID. For information on purchasing tickets, visit the KKTIX site.
Queen's head
Yehliu
Yehliu Geopark
light show
Taiwan Stands with Ukraine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan raises nearly NT$1 billion for Ukraine
Taiwan raises nearly NT$1 billion for Ukraine
2022/04/01 12:23
Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei to host night tours from April 15
Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei to host night tours from April 15
2022/03/23 20:57
Taiwan's Academia Sinica starts scholarship program for Ukrainians
Taiwan's Academia Sinica starts scholarship program for Ukrainians
2022/03/21 17:29
'Taiwan Stands with Ukraine March' to be held in Taipei Sunday
'Taiwan Stands with Ukraine March' to be held in Taipei Sunday
2022/03/11 16:21
Photo of the Day: Historic Taiwanese gate displays colors of Ukraine flag
Photo of the Day: Historic Taiwanese gate displays colors of Ukraine flag
2022/03/07 18:56