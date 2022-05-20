Earthfest returns to Taiwan in July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a three-year hiatus during the pandemic, Earthfest is returning July 21-24 for three days of music, dancing, camping, and arts and crafts.

A staple in Taiwan's music festival scene for more than a decade, Earthfest has become a nexus for music lovers, DJs, creatives, and their families and friends to gather and unplug out in Mother Nature.

This year, over 100 artists will drop beats across four stages, surrounded by colorful installations of all shapes and sizes. Traditionally a psytrance and techno-centric affair, this year's lineup will also include drum and bass, tribal, groove, experimental, and live music.

A variety of vendors will be selling their food and handicrafts, and there will also be performance artists.

The festival will take place at a campground about 23 kilometers south of Miaoli City in Sanyi Township. Campers can either bring their own tent or rent one for NT$1,300 per night. Cabins are also available for rent.

Asked if the event might be affected by the pandemic situation, Marketing Director Paul Duffy said Earthfest 2022 will "definitely happen, unless the government cancels it or if a very high number of people cancel tickets, which hasn't happened."

Until June 5, a three-day pass is NT$3,300 and a two-day pass is NT$2,800. This will increase to NT$3,300 and NT$3,800, respectively, for the period of June 10-17. Three-day passes will be NT$4,500 per person each at the door.

For more information about ticket prices and camping, check out the event's Facebook page.

For tickets and information on camping, go to kktix.com/events/20227222324/registrations/new or contact one of the ticket ambassadors listed on the Facebook page.