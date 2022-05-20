Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Earthfest returns to Taiwan in July

After a 3-year hiatus, electronic music staple to feature over 100 DJs in Miaoli County

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/20 20:33
(Earthfest Revolutions photo)

(Earthfest Revolutions photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a three-year hiatus during the pandemic, Earthfest is returning July 21-24 for three days of music, dancing, camping, and arts and crafts.

A staple in Taiwan's music festival scene for more than a decade, Earthfest has become a nexus for music lovers, DJs, creatives, and their families and friends to gather and unplug out in Mother Nature.

This year, over 100 artists will drop beats across four stages, surrounded by colorful installations of all shapes and sizes. Traditionally a psytrance and techno-centric affair, this year's lineup will also include drum and bass, tribal, groove, experimental, and live music.

A variety of vendors will be selling their food and handicrafts, and there will also be performance artists.

The festival will take place at a campground about 23 kilometers south of Miaoli City in Sanyi Township. Campers can either bring their own tent or rent one for NT$1,300 per night. Cabins are also available for rent.

Asked if the event might be affected by the pandemic situation, Marketing Director Paul Duffy said Earthfest 2022 will "definitely happen, unless the government cancels it or if a very high number of people cancel tickets, which hasn't happened."

Until June 5, a three-day pass is NT$3,300 and a two-day pass is NT$2,800. This will increase to NT$3,300 and NT$3,800, respectively, for the period of June 10-17. Three-day passes will be NT$4,500 per person each at the door.

For more information about ticket prices and camping, check out the event's Facebook page.

For tickets and information on camping, go to kktix.com/events/20227222324/registrations/new or contact one of the ticket ambassadors listed on the Facebook page.
festival
electronic music
techno
Earth Fest
Omicron
music
music festivals
Miaoli
Sanyi Township

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
2022/05/19 14:17
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
2022/05/19 12:57
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
2022/05/18 18:14
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
2022/05/18 14:13
Taiwan railway union plans overtime ban for Dragon Boat Festival
Taiwan railway union plans overtime ban for Dragon Boat Festival
2022/05/18 13:59