Taiwan-based designer Daniel Wong's NFTs to come with access to private clubs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The former head textile designer of Italian luxury brand Versace, Daniel Wong, presented an autumn/winter collection featuring his NFT creations at Linkou Golf Club on April 14, ending Taipei Fashion Week with a 120-meter runway.

The Canadian-born fashion designer’s latest collection centered on golf outfits and put 36 models on the longest runway of his career, accompanied by a stunning performance by Taipei-based Chinese American jazz singer Joanna Wang. A number of celebrities showed up, including singer-actors Wang Dong-cheng (汪東城) and Ben Wu (吳思賢) and famed stylist Lee You-gun (李佑群).

Wong released his first set of NFTs, titled “The Lochy Clan,” prior to the fashion show, but images of the set's titular character “Lochy” could be spotted throughout the show. According to Wong, Lochy's every look is mysterious and unique.

Inspired by the River Lochy in Scotland where Wong spent his childhood, the artist re-imagined the Loch Ness Monster with a modern twist. He dressed the mischievous, travel-loving Lochy in chic hats, stylish sunglasses, and a smart tuxedo.

A total of 3,333 NFTs are available on the Ethereum blockchain, and owners will become members of Wong’s private club, with access to golf, wine and cigar, fine dining, and art and fashion. The first 1,111 NFTs can be purchased on April 22 on the MetaMask cryptocurrency platform.

In addition, Wong will introduce an interactive mini-golf game for collectors of his digital assets in the third quarter. For more information, visit The Lochy Clan's official website or Instagram, or Daniel Wong's Facebook page.