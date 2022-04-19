Alexa
Taiwanese residents call on Canada to support Taiwan's CPTPP, WHA bids

Taiwan has still not received invitation to May 22-28 World Health Assembly

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/19 16:48
Taiwanese residents call on Canada to support Taiwan's CPTPP and WHA bids.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese residents of Canada called on that country’s government to back Taiwan’s bid for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and its attendance at the World Health Assembly (WHA), reports said Tuesday (April 19).

Taiwan filed its application to join the 11-member CPTPP trade group last September, and several member countries have expressed support for its bid. Participating in the annual WHA is more difficult since China resolutely opposes Taiwan’s attendance, even on an observer basis.

An association of Taiwanese living in the Canadian province of British Columbia organized a demonstration in favor of Taiwan’s CPTPP and WHA bids outside the Legislative Assembly building in Victoria on April 16, CNA reported. The event attracted more than 50 people.

Taiwan has still not been invited to the May 22-28 WHA in Geneva, Switzerland, government officials said recently. While diplomatic allies and major democracies have emphasized the country’s qualifications for an invitation, China has succeeded in blocking any moves in that direction.

The activists in British Columbia said experts have already recognized Taiwan’s positive role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, so their event was designed to win even more public support.
