Afghanistan: Blasts target school in Kabul

By Deutsche Welle
2022/04/19 07:26

Several blasts shook the Afghan capital on Tuesday, with explosions at a boys' high school leaving at least seven injured, officials said.

The explosions targeted a training center and the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school in the western Dasht-i-Barchi area of Kabul.

The children were leaving school at the time of the first blast. A second explosion hit shortly after the first.

Local media reported that at least 20 people had been killed. The number given by officials was at least seven injured, but they said this number could go up.

Afghan news channel Tolo news said that the Ministry of Interior had confirmed the blasts at the school and had launched an investigation.

Khalid Zadran, police spokesperson for the Taliban in Kabul, wrote on Twitter that the attack had "caused injuries to our Shiite compatriots."

Zadran added that there were casualties.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but western Kabul has previously been a target of the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) due to its large number of Shiite Hazara residents.

More to come…

ab/wmr (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)

Updated : 2022-04-19 16:03 GMT+08:00

