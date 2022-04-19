Alexa
1-year-old in southern Taiwan confirmed to have COVID

County commissioner says baby the youngest of county’s over 60 COVID-19 cases

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/19 15:06
(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A one-year-old in Yunlin County was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday (April 19) and is being treated in an intensive care unit.

Yunlin County Commissioner Chang Li-shan (張麗善) told media outlets that day that the county had confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases, including a boy who had just turned one year old, CNA reported.

Chang went on to say that the child, who is a twin, had traveled outside the county with his parents to participate in a traditional celebratory event for babies who have just turned one.

As at least one individual at the event was later confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, the male infant, his parents, and his twin were listed as contacts and have since been undergoing isolation at home, the county commissioner said. The boy's PCR test later turned out positive, while his family members tested negative, she added.

The boy is the youngest among the county’s over 60 COVID-19 patients, Chang said, per CNA.
