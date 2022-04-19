Taiwan’s Foxconn looking to purchase 70 million kWh of renewable energy by 2030

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electronics manufacturer Foxconn said last Friday (April 15) it intends to buy 70 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy in Taiwan by 2030.

Foxconn, known locally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., signed an agreement with Foxwell Power Co., a subsidiary of solar power provider Shinfox Energy Co., to purchase 2.36 million kWh of renewable power in 2022, according to CNA. Shinfox Energy is a subsidiary of the Foxlink Group.

As part of its push to have its Taiwan offices reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030, the world’s largest contract electronics maker plans to increase the amount of renewable energy it buys every year until it hits 70 million kWh that year, according to Hung Jung-chung (洪榮聰), Foxconn’s chief environmental protection officer.

The 70 million kWh of green power should reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 35,140 metric tons, which is the equivalent of planting 2.92 million trees, Foxconn said. Additionally, Foxconn intends to introduce measures to track greenhouse gas emissions for all of its facilities as it works toward net zero emissions for the entire company by 2050, according to Hung.