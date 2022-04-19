Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan train station staff to join drivers in May 1 action

Legislative Yuan starts reviewing TRA reform package April 21

  112
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/19 14:00
Unions say train station staff will join drivers to stay away from work May 1. 

Unions say train station staff will join drivers to stay away from work May 1.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Up to 80% of station staff plan to join 90% of train drivers taking leave on May 1 in a union campaign against reforms at the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), reports said Tuesday (April 19).

Staff will take leave or refuse to work overtime on the holiday Monday following Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai’s (王國材) refusal to withdraw a plan to corporatize the rail company. The plan is scheduled for review by the Legislative Yuan April 21.

Union officials said Tuesday that in addition to the train drivers, staff at TRA stations are now also joining the campaign to stay away on May 1, CNA reported. The workers belong to two different unions.

The groups have accused Wang of neglecting workers’ concerns and of hastily pushing through reforms with several deadly train accidents as the excuse. The legislative package also focused too much on land use and redevelopment, and not enough on the safety concerns that should be paramount, union leaders said, rejecting the government’s claim that there was a link between safety and the TRA’s transition to being state-run.

Wang wants to transform TRA, which is currently an agency under his ministry, into a state-run corporation within three years without job losses. However, the union has doubts about the handling of TRA debt, salaries, promotions, and pensions.
train services
Taiwan Railways Administration
TRA
unions
Labor Day
Wang Kwo-tsa
overtime

RELATED ARTICLES

Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
2022/04/18 10:12
No trains scheduled for east Taiwan on Labor Day
No trains scheduled for east Taiwan on Labor Day
2022/04/16 10:28
Taiwan Railway union wants members to refuse overtime work on May 1
Taiwan Railway union wants members to refuse overtime work on May 1
2022/04/15 13:54
US would 'intervene more deeply' in war in Taiwan Strait than Ukraine: NSB head
US would 'intervene more deeply' in war in Taiwan Strait than Ukraine: NSB head
2022/03/29 13:07
Earthquake rocks east Taiwan, TRA to consider installing automatic train control
Earthquake rocks east Taiwan, TRA to consider installing automatic train control
2022/03/28 17:52