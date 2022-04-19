LAMEA Oncology/Anti-Cancer Drugs Market Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2030

Oncology/Anti-cancer drugs are used for treating various cancer types for improving and prolonging a patients survival time. Biological drugs, based on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) would emerge as a preferred option for treating various cancer types, especially blood cancer (leukaemia). The rising incidence and prevalence of various cancer types, new cancer treatments and growing importance of biological and targeted drug therapies, are driving the market growth of LAMEA oncology/anti-cancer drugs. In addition, increasing demand of anti-cancer drugs for the treatment of ageing population, rising government funds and improved treatment results, are major factors boosting the market growth.

However, the high cost involved in new drug development, coupled with threat of failure and adverse effects associated with anti-cancer drugs therapies, would restrain the growth of the LAMEA market. Moreover, accessibility of anti-cancer drugs incurred by high cost, is a major challenge that is expected to further impede the performance of anti-cancer drugs in LAMEA region. Nevertheless, commercialization of advanced therapeutics, such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies (biologic therapies) would reduce the negative influence of restraints and fuel the market growth.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The LAMEA oncology drugs market is segmented into therapeutic modalities, cancer types and countries. Therapeutic modalities segment is further categorized into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy (biologic therapy), hormonal therapy and others. The LAMEA oncology drugs market is expected to reach $17,072.2 million by 2021. Patent expiration of key anti-cancer drugs such as Herceptin (Patent Expiration: EU-2014; US-2019), Erbitux (Patent Expiration: EU-2014; US-2016), Rituxan (Patent Expiration: EU-2013; US-2018) and Avastin (Patent Expiration: EU-2018; US-2019), is expected to boost the growth of cancer biosimilars market by 2021. Further, the biological therapy is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 12.2%, throughout the analysis period, on account of high efficacy and target specific action. Moreover, blood cancer drugs market was the largest revenue generating application segment in 2015, owing to the high cost of drugs (immunotherapies), used for the treatment of blood cancer.

Based on countries the LAMEA region is segmented into nine countries named Brazil, Argentina, Nigeria, South Africa, Iraq, Iran, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Brazil dominates the LAMEA market closely followed by Argentina, owing to rising incidence of cancer, high expenditure and gross national income (GNI) of Brazil specifically. In addition, LAMEA market is poised to grow at a promising CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This high growth rate is majorly attributed to the increasing awareness towards advanced therapies, namely immunotherapies and increase in per capita healthcare spending.

The key companies profiled in the report include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Roche Diagnostics, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc. Sanofi, EIMC United Pharmaceuticals (EUP) and Actavis plc.

KEY BENEFITS:

The report provides quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2021 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The report helps in understanding the strategies adopted by various companies for gaining market share in the anti-cancer drugs market.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the LAMEA anti-cancer drugs market.

Market conditions of anti-cancer drugs market across LAMEA region are comprehensively analyzed.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies.

SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

LAMEA ONCOLOGY/ANTI-CANCER DRUGS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

LAMEA oncology/anti-cancer drugs market is segmented into therapeutic modalities, cancer types and countries.

By Therapeutic modalities

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)

Hormonal Therapy

Others

By Cancer Types

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Respiratory/Lung Cancer

Skin Cancer

Other Cancers

By Countries

Brazil

Argentina

Nigeria

South Africa

Iraq

Iran

Algeria

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Other LAMEA countries

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

