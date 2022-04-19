Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2030

Intravenous (IV) ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to reduce or treat pain, fever, and inflammation occurred due to a disease, operative procedures or trauma, and acute illness. The intravenous (IV) route for ibuprofen administration has a faster onset of action as compared to the other routes. IV ibuprofen is preferred for the management of post-operative and acute pain. The demand for ibuprofen has increased due to the side effects of opioid analgesics such as respiratory depression, allergic reactions, sedation, and gastrointestinal events.

The market for IV ibuprofen for pain management is in its nascent stage. The world IV ibuprofen market was valued at $3.6 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $14.2 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. Advantages associated with IV ibuprofen such as rapid result and targeted drug delivery have resulted in the growth of this market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

In 2015, FDA approved IV ibuprofen for pediatric use, due to which the market is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period. Other factors that affect the market growth significantly include increasing incidence of cancer, cardiovascular ailments, pain, headache, toothache, back pain, arthritis, trauma, and shifting trend towards the use of non-opioids drugs. Factors that would hamper the market growth include side effects associated with IV ibuprofen and lengthy approval process.

The world IV Ibuprofen market is segmented on the basis of indication, age group, and country. By indication, further sub-segments considered in this report include pain/inflammation and fever. The age groups considered are pediatrics and adults. The market is segmented into four countries namely Australia, Canada, South Korea, and the U.S.

Currently, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., is the only IV ibuprofen manufacturer in the market. The company has collaborated with the local/regional drug manufacturers to target new countries by getting product approvals.

The key companies profiled in this report are Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alveda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Teligent, Inc.), CSL Limited, Sandor Medicaids Pvt Ltd., PT. Soho Industri Pharmasi, Germin MED, Grifols S.A., Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Al Nabeel International Ltd., and Laboratorios Valmorca, C.A.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the world IV Ibuprofen market.

The world IV Ibuprofen market is analyzed based on countries such as the U.S., Australia, Canada and South Korea.

The study evaluating competitive landscape has been taken into account to understand the competitive environment across the countries considered.

This report provides detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2015 to 2022, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of the world IV Ibuprofen market by indication describes the types of indications that will gain prominence in future.

INTRAVENOUS (IV) IBUPROFEN MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Indication

Pain/Inflammatory

Fever

By Age Group

Pediatrics

Adults

By Country

Australia

Canada

South Korea

U.S.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

