Biopsy Devices Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Leading Players and Business Outlook 2021-2030

Biopsy is the surgical removal of tissue from an organ to determine the presence or extent of a disease, mostly cancerous and inflammatory conditions. This diagnostic procedure is generally performed by surgeons, radiologists, and interventional cardiologists, to confirm the presence of cancerous tissue. Biopsy procedures can be performed for almost any organ with the help of a specific biopsy device. Conventional biopsy devices can be complemented with advanced imaging technologies such as MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, CT scan, and others to perform a biopsy procedure with accuracy and minimal invasiveness. These integrated procedures are important to perform biopsies in critical areas of the body such as the lungs, liver, and kidney.

Increasing incidences of cancer such as breast, prostate, & lung, and rapid technological advancements have been stimulating the growth of the biopsy devices market. Moreover, increase in awareness for the diagnosis of chronic diseases such as breast cancer and lung cancer is also increasing the demand for integrated biopsy technologies such as MRI-guided biopsy. On the contrary, the use of advanced biopsy devices in developing countries is still restricted due to high cost, unawareness for the diagnosis of chronic diseases, and lack of technical expertise. However, companies are now concentrating on developing cost-effective biopsy devices, which would decrease the overall cost of biopsy procedures.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The report segments the world biopsy devices market by device type, application, biopsy procedures, imaging technologies, end users, and geography. The types of devices profiled in this report include breast biopsy devices, gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy devices, soft tissue biopsy devices, bronchial biopsy devices, gynaecological biopsy devices, robotic biopsy devices, and other devices. Based on application, the report is segmented into breast biopsy, gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy, prostate, liver, lung, kidney, gynaecological, and others. End users for the biopsy devices market comprise hospitals and diagnostic centers. Geographically, the world biopsy devices market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Product launches was the most preferred strategy followed by collaborations & geographic expansion for market capitalization. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the world biopsy devices market.

The key companies profiled in the report are C.R. Bard, Inc., Leica Biosystems, Hologic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ethicon EndoSurgery Inc., Fujifilm Medical Systems, Veran Medical Technologies, Boston Scientific Corporation, MDxHealth, Mauna Kea Technologies, Cook Medical, Inc., Medtronic, Argon Medical Devices, Inc, Intact Medical Corp., and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the world biopsy devices market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

The biopsy devices market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to key geographical regions.

The key players are profiled in the report, and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across geographies.

SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Device Type

Breast biopsy devices

Gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy devices

Soft tissue biopsy devices

Bronchial biopsy devices

Gynaecological biopsy devices

Robotic biopsy devices

Other devices (brushes, punches, and curettes)

By Application

Breast biopsy

Gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy

Prostate

Liver

Lung

Kidney

Gynaecological

Others (thyroid, pancreas, and gall bladder)

By Imaging Technology

CT scan

Stereotactic-guided biopsy

Ultrasound-guided biopsy

MRI-guided biopsy

Others (positron emission tomography, X-ray, and sonography)

By End User

Diagnostic centers

Hospitals

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

