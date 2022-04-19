Photo shows Foxconn production line running normally amid lockdown in China's Zhengzhou

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo released by Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn shows operations at its factory in Zhengzhou are continuing as usual, despite the current lockdown in the Chinese city.

The entire Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a manufacturing hub that includes a Foxconn iPhone factory, has been under a 14-day lockdown since Saturday (April 16).

The image, made public on Monday (April 18), shows workers decked out in protective gear going about their duties on the production line. That same day, the vice president of Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant, Wang Hsue (王雪), said operations are running as usual, with delivery, production, and material supply all being maintained.

"Our supply chain system has not been affected in any way," a Liberty Times finance report cited Wang as saying.

The statement comes after earlier reports that the lockdown could threaten Foxconn’s production lines due to the restriction of vehicles and people moving in and out of the sealed-off area.

However, authorities are allowing certain personnel to pass out through the lockdown checkpoints if they show a negative PCR test completed within 48 hours, provide an approved itinerary through the contact tracing app, and scan the necessary QR codes.

Authorities at the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone have since set up a special “Foxconn Pandemic Control Office” to jointly coordinate necessary pandemic measures and minimize interruptions to production at the plant. Hai Lang (海亮), a manager at the site, said a total of 88 testing stations and two vaccination centers have been set up in the Foxconn facilities so that employees can get tested and inoculated without leaving the premises.