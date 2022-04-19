Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese atemoyas reach Singapore amid promotional effort

Taiwan quickly adapting to Chinese ban by selling frozen atemoyas

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/19 12:04
Taiwanese atemoys now available in Singapore. 

Taiwanese atemoys now available in Singapore.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Frozen Taiwan-grown pineapple custard apples, or atemoyas, arrived in Singapore on Monday (April 18) for the first time as the country ramps up efforts to find other markets for the fruit in response to a Chinese ban.

The atemoyas will be available at a local supermarket, which has procured five tons of the fruit from Taiwan. Fresh pineapple custard apples and pastry products using the fruit will also hit the market in the Southeast Asian country starting next week, according to Taiwan Trade Center in Singapore.

Frozen atemoyas taste like ice cream, adding to its appeal as a dessert and allowing it to make inroads into overseas markets, said Taiwan’s Representative to Singapore Liang Kuo-hsin (梁國新). Technologies have been employed to help boost the exports of the fruit, including off-season production techniques, he added.

Taiwan has made every effort to divert its exports of pineapple custard apples from China after it arbitrarily imposed a ban in September last year claiming pest concerns. The fruits have been redirected to Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations, with Japan placing large orders in support of Taiwan.

The first shipment of Taiwanese frozen atemoyas reached Japan in March, sold frozen, sliced, and in small packs. BELX, a Japanese supermarket chain, has installed freezers at Tokyo outlets specifically for the products, kept at a temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius.

The freezers have helped drive up sales of the Taiwanese fruit, and it appears to have been well-received among customers, per CNA.

Taiwanese atemoyas reach Singapore amid promotional effort
Freezer set up in a Japanese supermarket for Taiwanese atemoyas. (CNA photo)

Taiwanese atemoyas reach Singapore amid promotional effort
A kid in Tokyo samples a slice of Taiwanese atemoyas. (CNA photo)
Taiwan
Taiwanese
atemoya
Japan
Singapore
frozen
pineapple custard apple

RELATED ARTICLES

Australia, UK, Canada and EU approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children: CECC
Australia, UK, Canada and EU approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children: CECC
2022/04/18 19:18
Bolton says US troops should be stationed in Taiwan
Bolton says US troops should be stationed in Taiwan
2022/04/18 19:10
Hsinchu Reserve Brigade begins 2nd day of new reservist training
Hsinchu Reserve Brigade begins 2nd day of new reservist training
2022/04/18 17:20
Taiwan’s foreign ministry reemphasizes importance of Taiwan-US relations
Taiwan’s foreign ministry reemphasizes importance of Taiwan-US relations
2022/04/18 15:43
Former Japanese PM pushes US to drop strategic ambiguity toward Taiwan
Former Japanese PM pushes US to drop strategic ambiguity toward Taiwan
2022/04/18 15:27