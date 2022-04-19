Alexa
Students attempt ‘Catch Me If You Can’ con on Taiwan train

TRA staff catches high schoolers in full uniform pretending to be intern drivers

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/19 12:58
File photo of a TRA train conductor on duty. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two high school students were busted for attempting to enter the cab of a train while sporting driver's uniforms on Saturday (April 16).

The students had boarded a Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) train while wearing full driver's regalia, including vests and hats, and carrying suitcases, UDN reported. Posing as intern conductors from the Kaohsiung depot, the two intended to take Train No. 2712 on the Jiji Line from Ershui to Changhua, and the conductor led them to the passageway outside the driver’s compartment.

Staff grew suspicious when the two unfamiliar faces were unable to come up with answers to the driver’s questions. Thus, they were caught before they could successfully enter the compartment.

According to TRA’s investigation, one of the students reportedly attends Ching Hua High School in Taoyuan, while the other attends Kaohsiung Senior High School. Both schools have been notified about the incident and asked to teach their students to behave better outside of school.

As TRA uniforms are usually custom-made, the administration is currently investigating where the students obtained the outfits, UDN cited the railway administration as saying.
