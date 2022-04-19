Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US State Department celebrates Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che's release

Spokesperson describes Lee’s 5-year imprisonment in China as ‘unjust’

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/19 10:23
State Department Spokesman Ned Price at press conference.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price at press conference. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price has posted on Twitter to celebrate the release of Taiwanese pro-democracy activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲) after five years' imprisonment in China.

"The United States celebrates the release and homecoming of Taiwanese democracy activist Lee Ming-che after five years of unjust detainment in a People's Republic of China prison for human rights advocacy," Price said in a Tweet on Monday (April 18).

Lee was arrested by Chinese authorities in 2017 when crossing into Guangdong Province from Macau to see friends. He was sentenced to a prison term in November that year after being convicted of “subverting state power.”

He returned home on Friday morning (April 15) at around 10: 30 a.m. via a Xiamen Airlines flight. He is currently undergoing the mandatory quarantine period and is not expected to speak with the media until after his quarantine is finished.
Lee Ming-che
US State Department
Chinese prison
pro-democracy activists
released from isolation

RELATED ARTICLES

Democracy activist Lee Ming-che returns to Taiwan after 5 years in China prison
Democracy activist Lee Ming-che returns to Taiwan after 5 years in China prison
2022/04/15 16:21
Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che expected to be freed from Chinese jail tomorrow
Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che expected to be freed from Chinese jail tomorrow
2022/04/13 13:40
Activists want China to free Taiwan human rights worker as jail term nears end
Activists want China to free Taiwan human rights worker as jail term nears end
2022/03/18 15:44
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
2022/03/11 14:49
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
2022/03/10 11:51

Updated : 2022-04-19 10:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
Taiwan reports 1,210 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,210 local COVID cases
New Taipei teen hit with NT$1.5 million fine for breaking quarantine rules
New Taipei teen hit with NT$1.5 million fine for breaking quarantine rules
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC