Ukrainian parliament thanks Taiwan for support

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a "die-in" protest held on Taipei’s Liberty Square Sunday (April 17), Urkaine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, thanked Taiwan for its support in a post on the social media app Telegram.

“From the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been supported by distant Taiwan,” the post read. “The struggle for the future of Ukraine continues, and we are grateful for the support from around the world! The world is with us, because the truth is behind us!”

The post also shared a photo from the scene of the protest. “The ‘We are all Ukrainians’ movement took place in the capital of Taipei. In order to express their objection, protesters fell to the ground. Sounds mimicked Russian air raids, Russian artillery, and shelling were heard from the speakers.”

Almost 100 protesters, both Taiwanese and Ukrainian, attended the protest on Sunday, CNA reported. The event’s organizer, Taiwan Stands With Ukraine, said that as the war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, countless innocent civilians have been injured or killed.

“We have seen not only the harshness of war in this period but also become outraged by the evil doings of Russian troops. This war without a just cause must be stopped,” the organization said.