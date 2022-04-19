Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Ukrainian parliament thanks Taiwan for support

Legislature says Taiwan has backed Ukraine since beginning of war

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/19 11:29
"Die-in" protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Taipei's Liberty Square on Sunday. 

"Die-in" protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Taipei's Liberty Square on Sunday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a "die-in" protest held on Taipei’s Liberty Square Sunday (April 17), Urkaine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, thanked Taiwan for its support in a post on the social media app Telegram.

“From the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been supported by distant Taiwan,” the post read. “The struggle for the future of Ukraine continues, and we are grateful for the support from around the world! The world is with us, because the truth is behind us!”

The post also shared a photo from the scene of the protest. “The ‘We are all Ukrainians’ movement took place in the capital of Taipei. In order to express their objection, protesters fell to the ground. Sounds mimicked Russian air raids, Russian artillery, and shelling were heard from the speakers.”

Almost 100 protesters, both Taiwanese and Ukrainian, attended the protest on Sunday, CNA reported. The event’s organizer, Taiwan Stands With Ukraine, said that as the war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, countless innocent civilians have been injured or killed.

“We have seen not only the harshness of war in this period but also become outraged by the evil doings of Russian troops. This war without a just cause must be stopped,” the organization said.
Urkaine
Russia
war
invasion
protest
die-in
Telegram
Verkhovna Rada

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan holds ‘Solidarity with Ukraine’ concert co-organized with Polish Office
Taiwan holds ‘Solidarity with Ukraine’ concert co-organized with Polish Office
2022/04/18 11:15
US Congressional delegation in Taiwan tells China to ‘choose wisely’
US Congressional delegation in Taiwan tells China to ‘choose wisely’
2022/04/15 18:26
Taiwan and Ukraine not same, US to ensure Chinese invasion 'never happens'
Taiwan and Ukraine not same, US to ensure Chinese invasion 'never happens'
2022/04/15 10:57
Swedish parliamentary delegation doubles down on supporting Taiwan's democracy
Swedish parliamentary delegation doubles down on supporting Taiwan's democracy
2022/04/15 00:27
Anonymous' Cyber Anakin hacks 5 Russian websites over Ukraine war
Anonymous' Cyber Anakin hacks 5 Russian websites over Ukraine war
2022/04/12 18:33

Updated : 2022-04-19 12:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
Taiwan reports 1,210 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,210 local COVID cases
New Taipei teen hit with NT$1.5 million fine for breaking quarantine rules
New Taipei teen hit with NT$1.5 million fine for breaking quarantine rules
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination