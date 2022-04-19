Alexa
Insigne emotional after Napoli held 1-1 by Roma in Serie A

By Associated Press
2022/04/19 04:11
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Mara...

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium...

Napoli's Hirving Lozano, right, and Roma's Roger Ibanez vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando...

Roma coach Jose Mourinho watches the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Monday, April 18, ...

Roma's Tammy Abraham goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Monda...

ROME (AP) — Another hit to his team’s Serie A title ambitions left Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne in tears following a 1-1 draw with Roma on Monday.

Insigne converted an early penalty but then watched as Roma dominated the second half at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and finally equalized via Stephan El Shaarawy in added time.

After getting beat 3-2 by Fiorentina eight days earlier, Napoli failed to pick up three points for a second consecutive home game.

With only five matches remaining, third-placed Napoli was four points behind league leader AC Milan and two points behind Inter Milan, which has a game in hand.

Insigne, who has already signed a deal to move to Toronto FC after this season, was visibly emotional as he saluted Napoli’s hard-core “ultra” fans after the game.

The result wasn’t ideal for Jose Mourinho’s Roma either, as the Giallorossi were five points behind fourth-placed Juventus and the final Champions League berth.

Insigne’s penalty came following a foul by Roger Ibanez on Hirving Lozano. Eighty minutes later, El Shaarawy swept in the equalizer following a backheel flick from Tammy Abraham.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

