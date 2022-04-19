Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/19 04:25
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed slightly lower after a wobbly day of trading Monday as worries about rising interest rates and high inflation keep a lid on Wall Street despite some better-than-expected profit reports from banks.

Stocks have struggled this year as the highest inflation in generations forces the Federal Reserve into a U-turn on the low-interest-rate policies that helped markets soar and the economy to rev in recent years.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.90 points, or 0.02%, to 4,391.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.54 points, or 0.1%, to 34,411.69.

The Nasdaq fell 18.72 points, or 0.1%, to 13,332.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.85 points, or 0.7%, to 1,990.13.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 374.49 points, or 7.9%.

The Dow is down 1,926.61 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,312.61 points, or 14.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 255.18 points, or 11.4%.

Updated : 2022-04-19 05:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
Taiwan reports 1,210 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,210 local COVID cases
New Taipei teen hit with NT$1.5 million fine for breaking quarantine rules
New Taipei teen hit with NT$1.5 million fine for breaking quarantine rules
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC