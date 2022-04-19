Alexa
Sharpton to give eulogy for Patrick Lyoya, shot by officer

By Associated Press
2022/04/19 02:18
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump takes part in a press conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. ...
From left, Dorothy Sewe consoles Patrick Lyoya's mother, Dorcas Lyoya, near Lyoya's father, Peter Lyoya, during a news conference at the Renaissance C...
Peter Lyoya holds up a picture of his son Patrick Lyoya, 26, in his home in Lansing, Mich., April 14, 2022. Patrick was face-down on the ground when h...
Patrick Lyoya's mother Dorcas Lyoya sheds tears during a news conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids...
Protesters chant in front of police blocking an on ramp to Interstate 196 as they march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2...
Police officers look towards protesters from behind a barricade in front of the Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16...
Protesters lock arms as they approach police lines during a march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have he...
A member of the Royal Black Panter Party speaks to police as protesters march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activ...
Protesters marched through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the re...
A protester records police officers on their phone as they block the on ramp to Interstate 196 during a march downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturda...
Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, right, and Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington react as a TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Ra...

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Funeral services have been scheduled for Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man fatally shot following a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in western Michigan.

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy Friday in Grand Rapids for Lyoya, according to Sharpton's National Action Network and the office of attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Lyoya's family.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids.

Lyoya, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was face-down on the ground April 4 when he was shot in the back of the head.

Video footage released Wednesday by the police department showed the officer straddling Lyoya’s back at the time of the shooting.

Video also showed the officer stopping Lyoya for driving with a license plate that didn’t belong to the vehicle, Lyoya's attempt to run away before being tackled to the ground, and a struggle over the officer's stun gun.

The officer could be heard repeatedly ordering Lyoya to “let go” of his Taser, at one point demanding: “Drop the Taser!”

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting and the events that led up to it.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom released the videos during a news conference. Citing department policy, Winstrom said he only would release the officer's name if and when the officer is charged.

Lyoya's family and Crump have demanded that the city identify the officer.

More than 100 people marched to Grand Rapids City Hall before a City Commission meeting last Tuesday night, chanting “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace.”

Other protests also have been held in the city of about 200,000 people about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Sharpton is founder and president of the National Action Network. The New York-based civil rights organization says it will help cover the costs of Friday's funeral.

Lyoya's family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy, the group said.

_____

Find the AP’s full coverage of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya: https://apnews.com/hub/patrick-lyoya

Updated : 2022-04-19 03:52 GMT+08:00

