Romanchuk wins 2nd career Boston Marathon wheelchair title

By KYLE HIGHTOWER , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/18 23:04
BOSTON (AP) — American Daniel Romanchuk has won his second career men's wheelchair Boston Marathon title, claiming the victory with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds on Monday.

The 23-year-old led for 23 miles of the 26.2-mile course, besting a field that didn't include defending champion and five-time Boston winner Marcel Hug, who withdrew hours before the race for unspecified reasons.

American Aaron Pike was second in 1:32:49, followed by Great Britain's Johnboy Smith in 1:32:55.

Romanchuck previously won the Boston race in 2019 when he became the first American since 1993 to win the title. He finished third in the New York Marathon in November and second in the first fall edition of the Boston event last year.

