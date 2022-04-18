|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|31
|23
|5
|3
|72
|20
|74
|Liverpool
|31
|22
|7
|2
|79
|22
|73
|Chelsea
|30
|18
|8
|4
|64
|23
|62
|Tottenham
|32
|18
|3
|11
|56
|38
|57
|Man United
|32
|15
|9
|8
|52
|44
|54
|Arsenal
|31
|17
|3
|11
|45
|37
|54
|West Ham
|33
|15
|7
|11
|52
|43
|52
|Wolverhampton
|32
|15
|4
|13
|33
|28
|49
|Leicester
|30
|11
|7
|12
|46
|50
|40
|Brighton
|32
|9
|13
|10
|29
|37
|40
|Brentford
|33
|11
|6
|16
|41
|49
|39
|Southampton
|32
|9
|12
|11
|38
|52
|39
|Crystal Palace
|31
|8
|13
|10
|43
|40
|37
|Newcastle
|32
|9
|10
|13
|36
|55
|37
|Aston Villa
|31
|11
|3
|17
|42
|46
|36
|Leeds
|32
|8
|9
|15
|38
|68
|33
|Everton
|30
|8
|4
|18
|33
|52
|28
|Burnley
|31
|4
|13
|14
|26
|45
|25
|Watford
|32
|6
|4
|22
|30
|62
|22
|Norwich
|32
|5
|6
|21
|22
|66
|21
___
Brentford 2, West Ham 0
Leicester 2, Crystal Palace 1
Norwich 2, Burnley 0
Man City 2, Liverpool 2
Tottenham 0, Brighton 1
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United 3, Norwich 2
Southampton 1, Arsenal 0
Watford 1, Brentford 2
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 2, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Burnley 1
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Liverpool vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Everton vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|41
|25
|8
|8
|95
|37
|83
|Bournemouth
|40
|21
|11
|8
|62
|35
|74
|Huddersfield
|43
|20
|13
|10
|58
|45
|73
|Luton Town
|42
|19
|11
|12
|60
|47
|68
|Nottingham Forest
|40
|19
|10
|11
|61
|37
|67
|Sheffield United
|42
|18
|11
|13
|54
|43
|65
|Blackburn
|42
|17
|12
|13
|53
|44
|63
|Middlesbrough
|42
|18
|9
|15
|52
|44
|63
|Coventry
|42
|17
|11
|14
|58
|53
|62
|Millwall
|42
|16
|14
|12
|46
|41
|62
|West Brom
|42
|16
|12
|14
|47
|41
|60
|QPR
|42
|17
|9
|16
|57
|55
|60
|Preston
|42
|14
|16
|12
|44
|47
|58
|Swansea
|41
|16
|10
|15
|49
|54
|58
|Stoke
|42
|15
|10
|17
|53
|48
|55
|Blackpool
|41
|14
|11
|16
|45
|49
|53
|Cardiff
|41
|14
|7
|20
|48
|63
|49
|Bristol City
|42
|13
|9
|20
|53
|73
|48
|Hull
|42
|13
|8
|21
|36
|46
|47
|Birmingham
|42
|11
|12
|19
|45
|64
|45
|Reading
|42
|13
|7
|22
|50
|78
|40
|Derby
|42
|13
|13
|16
|42
|48
|31
|Peterborough
|42
|7
|10
|25
|36
|83
|31
|Barnsley
|41
|6
|12
|23
|31
|60
|30
___
Fulham 1, Coventry 3
Huddersfield 2, Luton Town 0
Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Birmingham 2, Coventry 4
Bournemouth 0, Middlesbrough 0
Hull 2, Cardiff 1
Peterborough 2, Blackburn 1
Preston 1, Millwall 1
Stoke 0, Bristol City 1
Swansea 1, Barnsley 1
West Brom 2, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Reading 2
Huddersfield 2, QPR 2
Derby 2, Fulham 1
Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 2
Reading vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Fulham vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Blackburn, 2:30 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|42
|26
|9
|7
|74
|38
|87
|Rotherham
|42
|25
|8
|9
|65
|29
|83
|Milton Keynes Dons
|43
|24
|11
|8
|71
|43
|83
|Plymouth
|43
|23
|9
|11
|67
|42
|78
|Sheffield Wednesday
|42
|21
|13
|8
|70
|46
|76
|Wycombe
|43
|21
|13
|9
|71
|49
|76
|Sunderland
|42
|22
|10
|10
|72
|51
|76
|Oxford United
|43
|21
|9
|13
|79
|56
|72
|Portsmouth
|42
|18
|12
|12
|60
|43
|66
|Ipswich
|43
|17
|14
|12
|60
|43
|65
|Bolton
|43
|18
|10
|15
|65
|53
|64
|Cambridge United
|43
|15
|12
|16
|53
|65
|57
|Cheltenham
|43
|13
|16
|14
|63
|73
|55
|Accrington Stanley
|43
|15
|10
|18
|54
|73
|55
|Charlton
|43
|15
|8
|20
|51
|55
|53
|Burton Albion
|43
|13
|11
|19
|48
|63
|50
|Shrewsbury
|43
|12
|13
|18
|44
|43
|49
|Lincoln
|43
|12
|10
|21
|49
|60
|46
|Morecambe
|43
|10
|11
|22
|56
|84
|41
|Gillingham
|43
|8
|15
|20
|34
|64
|39
|Fleetwood Town
|42
|8
|14
|20
|57
|74
|38
|AFC Wimbledon
|43
|6
|17
|20
|44
|69
|35
|Doncaster
|43
|9
|6
|28
|31
|78
|33
|Crewe
|43
|7
|7
|29
|35
|79
|28
___
Burton Albion 0, Wigan 0
Portsmouth 3, Rotherham 0
Portsmouth 3, Lincoln 2
Wycombe 2, Plymouth 0
Sunderland 3, Shrewsbury 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Oxford United 3
Doncaster 1, Bolton 2
Crewe 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Cheltenham 2, Gillingham 2
Charlton 2, Morecambe 3
Accrington Stanley 0, Burton Albion 0
Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0
Wigan 1, Cambridge United 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|41
|22
|13
|6
|69
|37
|79
|Exeter
|41
|21
|14
|6
|60
|36
|77
|Port Vale
|42
|21
|12
|9
|64
|39
|75
|Northampton
|42
|20
|10
|12
|49
|34
|70
|Bristol Rovers
|42
|20
|10
|12
|57
|45
|70
|Mansfield Town
|41
|20
|9
|12
|59
|47
|69
|Sutton United
|41
|19
|10
|12
|62
|48
|67
|Newport County
|42
|18
|12
|12
|64
|52
|66
|Tranmere
|42
|18
|12
|12
|48
|38
|66
|Swindon
|41
|18
|11
|12
|66
|50
|65
|Salford
|42
|18
|11
|13
|52
|37
|65
|Crawley Town
|41
|16
|9
|16
|52
|56
|57
|Hartlepool
|42
|14
|11
|17
|42
|56
|53
|Leyton Orient
|42
|12
|16
|14
|56
|41
|52
|Walsall
|42
|13
|11
|18
|43
|54
|50
|Bradford
|42
|11
|16
|15
|45
|50
|49
|Rochdale
|42
|10
|17
|15
|44
|52
|47
|Harrogate Town
|42
|12
|11
|19
|58
|69
|47
|Carlisle
|42
|12
|11
|19
|36
|56
|47
|Colchester
|42
|11
|12
|19
|39
|57
|45
|Barrow
|41
|9
|13
|19
|38
|48
|40
|Stevenage
|41
|9
|13
|19
|37
|61
|40
|Oldham
|42
|9
|10
|23
|42
|66
|37
|Scunthorpe
|42
|4
|12
|26
|26
|79
|24
___
Exeter 2, Colchester 0
Barrow 4, Forest Green 0
Bradford 1, Tranmere 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Salford 0
Harrogate Town 1, Swindon 4
Leyton Orient 3, Scunthorpe 0
Mansfield Town 2, Sutton United 3
Newport County 1, Crawley Town 2
Oldham 0, Northampton 2
Stevenage 1, Rochdale 0
Walsall 1, Carlisle 0
Hartlepool 0, Port Vale 1
Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.