AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/18 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 65 35 20 4 6 80 189 169
Charlotte 70 40 24 5 1 86 230 195
Springfield 70 39 23 6 2 86 214 213
WB/Scranton 70 33 29 4 4 74 197 208
Hershey 72 33 29 6 4 76 195 196
Bridgeport 70 30 29 7 4 71 207 221
Hartford 69 30 31 6 2 68 195 218
Lehigh Valley 70 27 30 8 5 67 182 219
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 67 40 19 7 1 88 231 187
Laval 66 37 23 4 2 80 229 207
Syracuse 70 36 25 7 2 81 219 218
Belleville 67 36 27 4 0 76 201 202
Toronto 66 35 27 3 1 74 220 220
Rochester 71 35 27 6 3 79 239 258
Cleveland 70 24 33 8 5 61 186 247
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 70 46 14 5 5 102 238 178
Manitoba 67 38 22 5 2 83 204 192
Milwaukee 72 37 26 5 4 83 220 215
Rockford 65 34 26 4 1 73 198 198
Iowa 67 30 28 5 4 69 190 195
Grand Rapids 70 31 31 6 2 70 190 214
Texas 68 28 28 6 6 68 208 226
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 63 43 14 4 2 92 230 171
Ontario 64 40 15 5 4 89 249 201
Colorado 65 37 21 4 3 81 230 197
Abbotsford 63 36 21 5 1 78 215 177
Bakersfield 63 33 20 5 5 76 207 185
Henderson 64 31 28 4 1 67 191 195
San Diego 62 27 31 3 1 58 183 201
Tucson 63 21 36 5 1 48 170 253
San Jose 65 20 39 4 2 46 195 276

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Rockford 5, Manitoba 1

Providence 1, Hershey 0

Monday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled