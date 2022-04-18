Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/18 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Florida 75 54 15 6 114 317 218 32-6-0 22-9-6 16-2-2
x-Toronto 76 50 20 6 106 295 235 28-8-2 22-12-4 14-7-1
x-Carolina 76 48 20 8 104 251 187 27-8-4 21-12-4 13-8-1
x-N.Y. Rangers 76 49 21 6 104 235 191 25-8-4 24-13-2 14-8-1
x-Tampa Bay 75 46 21 8 100 250 212 24-7-6 22-14-2 13-7-3
x-Boston 75 46 24 5 97 233 203 23-13-2 23-11-3 15-6-1
x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 21-12-5 22-11-6 13-8-3
x-Washington 75 42 23 10 94 260 223 19-15-5 23-8-5 16-6-1
N.Y. Islanders 75 35 31 9 79 208 210 19-13-4 16-18-5 13-7-2
Columbus 76 35 35 6 76 245 282 19-15-4 16-20-2 9-16-0
Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278 15-18-6 14-20-5 8-13-4
Detroit 76 29 37 10 68 214 291 18-15-7 11-22-3 7-13-3
Ottawa 75 28 40 7 63 204 244 13-21-4 15-19-3 10-11-3
New Jersey 75 26 42 7 59 231 278 16-17-4 10-25-3 9-13-2
Philadelphia 76 23 42 11 57 196 278 13-20-6 10-22-5 7-14-4
Montreal 76 20 45 11 51 197 295 10-23-4 10-22-7 8-12-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
z-Colorado 75 55 14 6 116 294 206 31-4-3 24-10-3 14-5-3
x-St. Louis 76 46 20 10 102 288 219 26-9-4 20-11-6 16-5-3
x-Calgary 75 46 20 9 101 268 188 23-9-7 23-11-2 15-8-2
x-Minnesota 75 47 21 7 101 281 235 27-7-2 20-14-5 11-9-3
p-Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235 24-12-1 20-14-5 19-5-0
Dallas 75 43 27 5 91 219 221 24-10-3 19-17-2 14-8-3
Nashville 76 43 28 5 91 244 225 24-14-0 19-14-5 15-7-1
p-Los Angeles 77 40 27 10 90 222 226 19-16-4 21-11-6 9-10-3
Vegas 76 41 30 5 87 244 226 21-14-3 20-16-2 16-7-2
Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211 17-14-6 20-14-4 11-5-6
Winnipeg 76 35 30 11 81 235 245 19-15-3 16-15-8 13-6-6
Anaheim 77 30 33 14 74 219 253 17-17-5 13-16-9 10-10-3
San Jose 75 29 34 12 70 195 241 16-16-5 13-18-7 8-10-4
Chicago 75 25 39 11 61 202 268 12-20-6 13-19-5 4-15-6
Seattle 74 24 44 6 54 193 258 13-21-3 11-23-3 5-18-0
Arizona 75 22 48 5 49 183 287 10-25-1 12-23-4 7-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, Detroit 1

Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, San Jose 4, OT

St. Louis 8, Nashville 3

Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Anaheim 6, Columbus 4

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-18 23:56 GMT+08:00

