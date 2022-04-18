NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 75 54 15 6 114 317 218 x-Toronto 76 50 20 6 106 295 235 x-Carolina 76 48 20 8 104 251 187 x-N.Y. Rangers 76 49 21 6 104 235 191 x-Tampa Bay 75 46 21 8 100 250 212 x-Boston 75 46 24 5 97 233 203 x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 x-Washington 75 42 23 10 94 260 223 N.Y. Islanders 75 35 31 9 79 208 210 Columbus 76 35 35 6 76 245 282 Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278 Detroit 76 29 37 10 68 214 291 Ottawa 75 28 40 7 63 204 244 New Jersey 75 26 42 7 59 231 278 Philadelphia 76 23 42 11 57 196 278 Montreal 76 20 45 11 51 197 295

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 75 55 14 6 116 294 206 x-St. Louis 76 46 20 10 102 288 219 x-Calgary 75 46 20 9 101 268 188 x-Minnesota 75 47 21 7 101 281 235 p-Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235 Dallas 75 43 27 5 91 219 221 Nashville 76 43 28 5 91 244 225 p-Los Angeles 77 40 27 10 90 222 226 Vegas 76 41 30 5 87 244 226 Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211 Winnipeg 76 35 30 11 81 235 245 Anaheim 77 30 33 14 74 219 253 San Jose 75 29 34 12 70 195 241 Chicago 75 25 39 11 61 202 268 Seattle 74 24 44 6 54 193 258 Arizona 75 22 48 5 49 183 287

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, Detroit 1

Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, San Jose 4, OT

St. Louis 8, Nashville 3

Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Anaheim 6, Columbus 4

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.