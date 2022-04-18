Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bank of America Q1 profits fall 12%, much less than rivals

By KEN SWEET , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/18 20:23
Bank of America Q1 profits fall 12%, much less than rivals

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America posted a 12% decline in first-quarter profits from a year earlier, a decline that was much less than the ones its rivals had reported the previous week. The nation's second-largest bank was helped by higher net interest income and no noticeable exposure to Russian assets.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it earned a profit of $7.1 billion, or 80 cents a share, compared with a profit of $8.05 billion, or 86 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were better than what analysts had forecasted, according to FactSet.

While BofA's profits fell like the other big five Wall Street bank s this quarter, their results were helped by a few factors that helped the bank do better than its rivals this quarter.

The bank saw net interest income increase 13% in the quarter, roughly $1.4 billion. BofA's balance sheet is more skewed to bonds with shorter maturities, so short-term moves in interest rates tend to quickly impact the bank's bottom line. The bank did not have to set aside much funds this quarter to cover potential losses as well, in contrast to JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, who had to set aside money to cover the risk of a recession as well as for their exposures to Russia.

Like other banks, BofA saw a drop in investment banking revenues and fees in the quarter as businesses refrained from deal-making due to market volatility. Trading revenues were down in the quarter, also due to market volatility.

Updated : 2022-04-18 21:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
Taiwan reports 1,210 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,210 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases
Could Chinese confidence in CCP collapse?
Could Chinese confidence in CCP collapse?
New Taipei teen hit with NT$1.5 million fine for breaking quarantine rules
New Taipei teen hit with NT$1.5 million fine for breaking quarantine rules
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers