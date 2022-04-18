Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/04/18 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 18, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;87;77;A t-storm around;88;78;WSW;7;80%;54%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;87;72;Plenty of sun;91;69;W;7;35%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Windy this morning;85;66;Not as warm;74;52;W;12;52%;56%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;66;57;Mostly cloudy;67;58;W;9;76%;44%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds breaking;65;45;More clouds than sun;64;45;ENE;9;54%;5%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;45;29;Mostly sunny;47;30;ESE;5;46%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cool;61;52;Clearing;68;55;SE;5;56%;18%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;P.M. rain, windy;56;33;Becoming cloudy;60;37;SW;5;59%;14%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and delightful;82;61;Sunny and pleasant;85;65;E;8;55%;1%;6

Athens, Greece;A little rain;55;47;Mostly sunny, cool;57;47;S;6;68%;28%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy, p.m. rain;66;65;Rain and drizzle;73;66;ENE;13;86%;91%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;93;61;Sun and clouds, hot;97;71;SE;6;14%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm, a p.m. shower;95;75;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;74;S;5;74%;98%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;71;Partly sunny;91;72;WSW;4;51%;18%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;92;79;A morning shower;84;79;NNW;4;81%;81%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;64;52;A couple of showers;62;53;NE;4;71%;99%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine, pleasant;75;48;Sunny and warm;81;55;SSW;9;22%;44%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;54;34;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;41;W;6;60%;93%;6

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;59;39;Partly sunny;54;39;ENE;9;57%;31%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;63;52;A shower;62;51;WNW;5;84%;96%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;83;61;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;E;10;56%;2%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Becoming cloudy;55;38;A couple of showers;51;36;N;5;52%;94%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, pleasant;66;44;Variable cloudiness;64;45;ENE;3;59%;9%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, cool;51;38;Thundershowers;50;32;SW;6;69%;86%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of showers;51;34;Thundershowers;52;30;E;5;67%;94%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;72;57;Mostly sunny;75;59;ENE;6;74%;3%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;86;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;64;N;6;48%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sun and clouds;74;54;Sunny and nice;73;49;SSW;7;43%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Cooler;88;66;Sunny and nice;82;60;N;10;34%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;Sunny and nice;79;60;ESE;7;55%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Brief a.m. showers;85;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;69;SSE;3;61%;59%;12

Chennai, India;Very warm and humid;97;84;Very warm and humid;97;84;SSE;9;74%;8%;9

Chicago, United States;Showers of rain/snow;42;37;Clouds breaking;48;43;SE;10;51%;13%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief p.m. showers;87;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;WSW;4;71%;55%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;52;34;Mostly sunny;55;36;E;6;66%;11%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;76;67;Sunny and pleasant;77;67;NNW;10;79%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;76;55;Turning out cloudy;77;64;SSE;11;45%;81%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;92;75;A shower;89;75;SSE;8;76%;90%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;108;82;Hazy sun, very hot;109;83;WNW;5;17%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;66;39;Partly sunny;78;45;WSW;8;24%;13%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;103;77;A strong t-storm;101;78;SSE;3;55%;74%;11

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;75;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;SSE;5;65%;60%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;50;35;A few showers;53;36;S;6;71%;83%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast and cooler;69;58;Cloudy and warmer;80;58;SSW;7;45%;99%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Not as warm;70;60;Partly sunny;66;55;WSW;18;66%;3%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief a.m. showers;69;65;Rain and drizzle;69;65;NNE;5;76%;90%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;76;61;Couple of t-storms;67;57;SSE;5;83%;97%;2

Havana, Cuba;A t-shower in spots;85;75;A shower in spots;82;74;NE;13;64%;68%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Fog, then some sun;52;33;Partly sunny;47;34;NE;7;76%;6%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;79;Mostly sunny;94;79;SE;7;59%;6%;13

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;80;65;Mostly cloudy;77;64;ENE;8;67%;58%;6

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;83;71;A little rain;83;71;ENE;15;58%;94%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;102;79;Mostly sunny;101;77;SE;4;30%;3%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;98;75;Warm with some sun;95;70;NNW;9;35%;25%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain;46;42;A shower in the a.m.;49;40;W;10;85%;57%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;More clouds than sun;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;WSW;6;72%;83%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;80;Partly sunny;96;84;SSE;9;43%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;64;49;Clouds and sun;67;47;E;7;61%;12%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;74;50;Couple of t-storms;61;51;NNW;4;65%;81%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this afternoon;91;81;Breezy in the p.m.;94;80;W;13;54%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;88;63;A t-storm in spots;86;64;SW;6;48%;41%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;108;82;Hazy sun and hot;110;83;NNW;4;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and cold;44;38;Variable cloudiness;48;38;NW;10;73%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-shower in spots;84;75;A few showers;84;76;NNE;10;69%;90%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;92;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;73;SW;5;74%;84%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;99;82;Hazy sun;93;83;S;10;65%;4%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;NE;4;74%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;61;33;Sunny and mild;61;36;ENE;6;41%;8%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;85;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;S;6;69%;57%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;67;60;Mostly sunny;68;60;SSE;8;77%;48%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and breezy;66;54;Breezy with sunshine;62;53;NNW;16;56%;9%;8

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;61;45;A few showers;60;46;NE;6;65%;87%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;76;55;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;SSE;8;59%;5%;9

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;87;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;78;SSW;6;77%;82%;4

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;76;54;A couple of showers;58;42;ENE;8;65%;97%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;92;84;Partly sunny;92;84;W;6;54%;44%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;A thunderstorm;83;75;SE;4;86%;97%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny;93;79;E;7;51%;36%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with rain;63;59;Morning rain;60;51;WSW;8;78%;88%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun;84;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;54;SW;7;51%;58%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;84;73;A t-storm around;83;73;NNE;13;60%;55%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Rain, snow;41;36;Rain and drizzle;47;43;NNE;7;85%;99%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A thick cloud cover;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;S;6;69%;77%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;An afternoon shower;72;55;Nice with some sun;73;59;NE;5;77%;27%;4

Montreal, Canada;Warmer;51;36;Rain and drizzle;40;34;SW;8;82%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;49;39;A little a.m. rain;56;40;WSW;8;58%;59%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;90;81;Hazy sun;91;84;WSW;9;69%;4%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;62;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;NNE;7;64%;75%;12

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;53;45;Windy;52;41;WSW;22;46%;52%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;82;55;Clearing;74;50;W;11;53%;6%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Overcast and cooler;55;28;Mostly cloudy;47;30;NNW;10;47%;22%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A couple of showers;72;52;Clearing;74;46;NW;12;43%;25%;8

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds and fog;53;32;Mostly sunny, milder;63;37;ESE;3;54%;2%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;52;33;Bit of rain, snow;39;31;W;13;85%;92%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;88;80;A few showers;87;79;E;12;70%;95%;9

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;A t-storm or two;88;75;NW;7;77%;96%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;84;76;Showers, mainly late;85;75;ENE;7;82%;100%;7

Paris, France;Sunny intervals;66;46;Variable clouds;63;46;NNW;7;61%;31%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;Partly sunny;76;61;ESE;8;50%;5%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;92;79;A shower in places;95;80;SSW;3;57%;60%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;NNE;10;79%;78%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;85;67;A shower and t-storm;84;68;E;5;67%;99%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;55;39;Showers around;47;33;E;6;65%;90%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;69;39;Sunny and pleasant;74;41;S;7;43%;1%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;65;53;Rain;62;53;N;7;78%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;72;57;Cloudy, not as warm;66;53;WNW;11;66%;60%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;88;74;A little a.m. rain;87;74;S;8;67%;94%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;46;35;Partly sunny;49;41;SE;6;65%;87%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;48;37;Not as cool;58;41;NE;8;54%;2%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;78;65;Sunny and pleasant;80;67;NE;6;66%;6%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;92;69;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;7;6%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;68;38;Partly sunny;66;47;SSE;7;52%;25%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;50;35;Breezy;51;33;E;13;60%;80%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;63;53;A shower in the a.m.;61;50;WSW;9;74%;61%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;79;64;A couple of t-storms;78;63;ENE;10;72%;89%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;84;75;Breezy with a shower;85;74;ESE;14;71%;61%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray thunderstorm;76;64;A thundershower;78;63;N;7;65%;81%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;82;58;Mainly cloudy;80;59;ESE;8;20%;3%;12

Santiago, Chile;Fog this morning;70;45;Patchy morning fog;68;45;SSW;5;48%;21%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;81;70;A few showers;82;70;E;4;88%;100%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;More sun than clouds;68;45;Breezy in the p.m.;63;44;NNW;12;60%;5%;6

Seattle, United States;Cooler with rain;50;41;Occasional rain;52;41;S;9;72%;85%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;70;41;Sunny and beautiful;69;41;SSW;7;46%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;66;55;Partly sunny;73;57;E;9;57%;44%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;NW;6;74%;77%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, cold;44;32;More clouds than sun;51;33;S;6;57%;44%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Cloudy with a shower;84;75;Mostly sunny;84;75;E;15;63%;10%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Lots of sun, mild;66;33;Mostly sunny;56;32;ENE;6;53%;4%;4

Sydney, Australia;High clouds;83;62;Partial sunshine;79;63;NNE;10;66%;91%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;72;64;Mainly cloudy;70;63;E;9;72%;29%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;49;32;Mostly sunny;48;34;ENE;8;71%;4%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler this morning;82;61;Mainly cloudy;80;61;ENE;6;49%;78%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler this morning;68;49;Partly sunny;73;53;NNE;6;47%;33%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;70;56;Sunny and nice;74;61;SSE;7;18%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hot;93;64;Cooler;72;60;NNW;9;61%;27%;10

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;60;44;Clouds and sun;64;50;SE;5;44%;30%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon rain;70;55;An afternoon shower;72;53;NNW;14;48%;93%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy, p.m. rain;42;34;Rain and drizzle;44;33;WNW;17;75%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy and cool;63;53;Plenty of sun;68;60;SE;3;50%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy this morning;67;47;Sunshine and warmer;76;59;SE;5;44%;26%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;66;25;Turning cloudy;64;28;NW;9;23%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with rain;48;41;Rain and drizzle;50;39;ESE;6;61%;83%;5

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;53;42;A couple of showers;51;37;ESE;6;58%;94%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorms;87;72;Partly sunny;92;73;E;6;46%;44%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;53;36;Rain and drizzle;48;40;NNE;7;79%;98%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;51;36;More clouds than sun;49;37;N;8;60%;78%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;60;54;Sunny and beautiful;68;61;NE;8;77%;19%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;100;79;A t-storm around;99;79;SSW;5;44%;84%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and warm;73;48;Cloudy and warm;73;51;ENE;4;35%;2%;3

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-04-18 21:47 GMT+08:00

