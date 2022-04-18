Alexa
Dragon boat competition in southern Taiwan offering prizes up to NT$200,000 opens registration

Team registration began Monday morning and lasts until 4 p.m. on May 2

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/18 21:04
TAIPEI (Taiwan) — The 2022 Pingtung dragon boat race that offers championship purses ranging from NT$50,000 (US$1,700) – NT$200,000 opened registration Monday (April 18).

The Donggang Township Office said in a news release that this year’s Pingtung dragon boat race will go ahead after the organizer canceled the activities in the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team registration began at 8 a.m. on Monday and lasts until 4 p.m. on May 2, according to information posted to the Pingtung Dragon Boat Committee’s Facebook account. Registration will be received every day except Sunday during this period.

This year’s Pintung dragon boat race will take place between the Donggang River’s Donggang Bridge and Jinde Bridge on June 2 and 3.

The competition will be divided into men’s open division, the division for schools and organizations in the traditional 20-person boat category, women’s open division, and the junior high school mixed division in the new 12-person boat category. The top prizes for the winning teams in the four above-mentioned divisions are NT$200,000, NT$100,000, NT$100,000, and NT$50,000, respectively.

Competition of any division with fewer than four participating teams will be canceled.

(Pingtung Dragon Boat Committee photo)
Donggang
dragon boat race
Pingtung

Updated : 2022-04-18 21:47 GMT+08:00

