Monday At Novak Tennis Center Belgrade Purse: €597,900 Surface: Red clay BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Monday from Serbia Open at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Taro Daniel (2), Japan, def. Liam Broady (5), Britain, 6-1, 6-3.

Jiri Lehecka (1), Czech Republic, def. Flavio Cobolli (7), Italy, 6-4, 7-6.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3.