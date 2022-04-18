Fluoropolymers Market size, share, growth report explores industry trends & analysis 2027

Astute Analytica released a new report on the Fluoropolymers Market. In addition to primary and secondary research, the report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global Fluoropolymers Market. In addition, the report explores the parent industry and its strategic implications in depth.

The Fluoropolymers Market size was US$ 7,899.1 million in 2021. The Fluoropolymers Market size is forecast to reach US$ 10,196.5 million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The purpose of this report is to provide market players in this field with an insight into COVID-19’s impact, which can help players evaluate strategies. There have been a number of manufacturing operations and supply chains affected by COVID-19. In response, the economy has experienced a recession and high inflation rates. Additionally, the pandemic disrupted the international movements of several industries. Labor shortages and a lack of logistics movement made the whole industry vulnerable. End-user businesses suffered severe financial losses as a result of lockdown.

Regional Analysis

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the Fluoropolymers Market report are:

Hubei Everflon Polymer CO. Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A, Solvay S.A., The Chemours Company, Arkema Group, Daikin Industries Ltd, Ensinger Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. and others.

Segment Analysis

The Fluoropolymers Market segmentation focuses on By Type, By Form, By Application, By End-user Industry

By Type segment of the Global Fluoropolymers Market is sub-segmented into:

Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene (FEP)

Fluoroelastomers

Perfluoroalkoxy alkanes (PFA)

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinyl Formal (PVF)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Others

By Form segment of the Global Fluoropolymers Market is sub-segmented into:

Dispersion

Granular

Powder

By Application segment of the Global Fluoropolymers Market is sub-segmented into:

Additives

Film

Membrane

Pipe

Roofing

Sheet

Tube

Others

By End-user Industry segment of the Global Fluoropolymers Market is sub-segmented into:

Transportation Equipment Automotive Vehicles Aerospace Others

Electrical and Electronics Wire and Cable Batteries Others Construction

Industrial Equipment Chemical and Pharmaceutical Equipment Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Other Industrial Process Household Medical Equipment Others



