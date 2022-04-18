Alexa
TSMC's 2 nanometer node to arrive in 2026

Full-scale production to begin toward end of 2025

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/18 18:14
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) logo at headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said Thursday (April 14) that its N2 (2 nm) fabrication process will likely become available in 2026.

CEO CC Wei (魏哲家) said production will begin toward the end of 2024 and high-volume manufacturing will pick up near the end of 2025. The first N2-based chips should hit the market in 2026, according to Tom’s Hardware.

"Our N2 development is on track, including new transistor structure, and progressing to our expectation," said Wei. "In 2025 it will be in production, probably close to the second half, or you know, in the end of 2025, that's our schedule,” he added.

TSMC’s N2 technology will be based on gate-all-around transistors. As in the past, the fabrication process will use preexisting extreme ultraviolet lithography methods at a 0.33 numerical aperture.

Wei said the company expects NT to be its "best technology." “We are confident that N2 will continue our technology leadership to support our customer growth," he continued.
TSMC
semiconductor
production output
2 nm

Updated : 2022-04-18 18:44 GMT+08:00

