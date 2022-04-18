Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Report: Montenegro ex-top judge jailed, tied to drug trade

By PREDRAG MILIC , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/18 16:18
Report: Montenegro ex-top judge jailed, tied to drug trade

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — The former long-serving head of Montenegro's top court has been arrested for allegedly helping cover up her son's drug-smuggling operation, local media in the Balkan country reported on Monday.

Vesna Medenica, who was the head of Montenegro's Supreme Court for 17 years, was arrested late on Sunday at the airport in the capital, Podgorica, according to state TVCG television.

The report said Medenica's son, Milos, has been accused of cigarette and drug smuggling after Europol — the European Union's law enforcement agency — sent transcripts implicating him and also his mother.

TVCG says both Vesna and Milos Medenica have denied the allegations published earlier in the local media. Montenegrin police are yet to issue an official statement.

Montenegro has been told it must deal with widespread crime and corruption in order to move closer to desired EU membership. The small nation of some 620,000 people joined NATO in 2017 and is now seeking to become an EU member state.

The Vijesti daily reported that in February, Europol delivered transcripts of encrypted phone conversations during which Milos Medenica planned drug transfer from Colombia and said his mother would protect him and his partners in the deal.

Medenica headed Montenegro's Supreme Court until 2020. Montenegro is currently in a power vacuum after its pro-Serbian government fell in a no-confidence vote in February and a new one has not been formed yet.

Updated : 2022-04-18 17:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 1,210 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,210 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases
Could Chinese confidence in CCP collapse?
Could Chinese confidence in CCP collapse?
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
New Taipei teen hit with NT$1.5 million fine for breaking quarantine rules
New Taipei teen hit with NT$1.5 million fine for breaking quarantine rules
Videos show angry mobs protest Shanghai lockdown
Videos show angry mobs protest Shanghai lockdown