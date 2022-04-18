Hsinchu Reserve Brigade begins 2nd day of new reservist training

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Troops from the first battalion of the Hsinchu Reserve Brigade on Sunday (April 17) began their second day of training.

The soldiers were re-trained in tactical firing positions and operating and maintaining weapons, Military News Agency reported. The curriculum is intended to boost the combat capability of Taiwan’s reserve forces.

In order to familiarize themselves with the essentials of weapons handling, the Hsinchu Reserve Brigade arranged for recruits to conduct training at company bases. With the help of cadres, the soldiers fired various weapons, including rifles, machine guns, and 60mm mortars.

After repeated practice, the troops became well-versed in using the different firearms and were able to improve their combat readiness.

In order to strengthen the reserve force, the Ministry of National Defense launched a new 14-day training program to better train reservists amidst growing Chinese military threats.

On March 5, 50,000 reservists participated in the new training scheme. They were placed in units including the Sixth Army Corps’ 206th Brigade and underwent 10 hours of training every day.

The Ministry of National Defense formed a new All-out Defense Mobilization Agency in January in an effort to reform its reservist system.