Temperatures in Taiwan to reach 30 degrees Celsius or higher starting Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Once the current wave of the northeastern monsoon weakens on Wednesday (April 20), temperatures in Taiwan will reach between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported.

The CWB reported on Facebook that the weather in northern and northeastern Taiwan will be cool on Tuesday (April 19) while other regions will see a cool morning and evening. Temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan will reach between 18-25 degrees, in central and southern Taiwan 19-29 degrees, and in eastern Taiwan, 19-25 degrees.

Starting on Wednesday, temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan will remain cool in the morning and evening but will begin rising during the day as northeasterly winds weaken. Temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan will reach between 18-24 degrees, in central and southern Taiwan 19-30 degrees, and in eastern Taiwan, 19-25 degrees.

On Tuesday, northern, central, and eastern Taiwan as well as mountainous regions in the south will see sporadic rain, while the south Taiwan plains will see cloudy weather. On Wednesday, though northern and eastern Taiwan will continue to see sporadic rain, other areas will be cloudy.

Between Thursday (April 21) and Sunday (April 24), the wind direction will turn and begin coming from the south. Temperatures will rise noticeably, reaching summer-like levels — 28-30 degrees in northern and eastern Taiwan, and 29-33 degrees in central and southern Taiwan.

However, the CWB wrote that since the weather in spring tends to change quickly and it has collected varied weather data that may lead to different predictions, the public should pay attention to any updates to better prepare.