Taiwan to ramp up COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits to 12.8 million units in May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Monday (April 18) that Taiwan will ramp up COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits for home use to 12.8 million units in May following a shortage of such kits in recent days.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) said that when the numbers of COVID-19 rapid test kits are sufficient, the public will be able to purchase them at an affordable price by using their National Health Insurance (NHI) card, CNA reported. Chen said he hoped that the system will be ready by May when everyone will be able to use their NHI card to purchase rapid test kits.

According to the MOHW’s report on the progress of forming a “national team” to produce rapid test kits, the ministry has approved five companies for the production, and currently their combined monthly production capacity is about 4.9 million units. The capacity will be ramped up to 12.8 million units in May, and 15.8 million monthly in the future, CNA reported, citing the report.

The MOHW report also says that the ministry will enlist the five companies from April 14 to July 31 to help prepare the test kits.

Besides supplying to the public, the test kits will be used by people undergoing quarantine, people receiving rapid tests at stations set up by the government at hot spots, and for epidemic prevention in critical infrastructure sectors, per CNA.