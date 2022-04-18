Taiwan’s foreign ministry reemphasizes importance of Taiwan-US relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Responding to recent expressions of support from U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, and other American officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Monday (April 18) that Taiwan will continue to become more self-reliant in defense and collaborate with the U.S. and other like-minded countries on maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region.

A number of Biden administration officials have recently placed great emphasis on Taiwan's security, according to Radio Taiwan International.

House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Sunday (April 17) that the U.S. would have prevented Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine and saved many lives if it had provided arms to the East European nation sooner. He urged President Joe Biden to learn from his mistakes in Ukraine and apply them to handling a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Prior to this, Sullivan appeared at a meeting of the Economic Club of Washington D.C. Thursday (April 14) where he stressed that Taiwan's situation is different than Ukraine's and that it is U.S. policy to ensure a Chinese invasion does not occur. Sullivan said the Biden administration has expressed concerns about China "taking efforts to unilaterally change the status quo” and emphasized the U.S. relationship and security partnership with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act.

Earlier still, on April 6, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Washington would use all the sanction tools at its disposal against China if the communist country tried to invade Taiwan. That same day, Deputy Secretary of State Sherman pointed out that the U.S. retains the ability to resist any force and coercive actions that endanger the security of Taiwan’s people and its social and economic system and that her country will not allow any Chinese attempt to seize Taiwan by force.

Through these supportive statements, the Biden administration shows its strong commitment to Taiwan, MOFA said, adding that the Taiwanese government has been consistent in defending the nation's freedom, democracy, and its people's security.

In the face of increasing threats to international peace and stability brought about by China's authoritarian expansion, Taiwan continues to improve its self-defense capabilities, MOFA stated.