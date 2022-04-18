Taiwan’s JustKitchen expands into Taoyuan Environmental Science and Technology Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen (JK) announced last week that it has opened a new location at Jialong Technology Inc. in the Taoyuan Environmental Science and Technology Park.

The Environmental Science and Technology Park is located in Tangwei in the southern part of the Taoyuan Technology Industrial Zone in Guanyin District. The opening of the new kitchen will allow the company to provide JustKitchen meals to companies located within the industrial zone.

Under the new agreement between the two companies, Jialong Technology will put up all capital expenditures for the ghost kitchen while JK will pay Jialong for rent, water, and electricity through a profit-sharing arrangement.

JustKitchen, which focuses on delivery-only food brands, has continued expanding throughout Taiwan since it began operations in March 2020. The company has also opened up overseas locations in Hong Kong and the Philippines, and recently announced its first two Singapore locations earlier this month.

The company uses a hub-and-spoke operating model, which sees advanced food preparation carried out at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation handled at smaller spoke kitchens located in high population density areas.