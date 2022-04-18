Smart Sensor Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022-2030

Smart Sensor Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Smart Sensor Market by region.
The global smart sensor market size was US$ 42.1 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach the value of US$ 170.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden onset of the COVID-19 epidemic disrupted the trade of smart sensors. The global smart sensor industry witnessed a temporary shutdown of manufacturing companies. As a result, it hampered market growth. Moreover, the unavailability of laborers and raw materials created various interruptions in the supply chain. As a result, the growth of the global smart sensors market slowed down. Post-pandemic, the market would grow as the demand for smart technologies increases. Moreover, the rising healthcare expenditure would offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in the global smart sensors market.
Factors Influencing
The beneficial applications of smart sensors in automobiles, consumer electronics, and the healthcare sector would propel the growth of the global smart sensor market during the analysis period.
The evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the growth of smart cities would emerge as significant growth opportunities for the market players.
Increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective devices would further propel the market growth. Varied consumer demand has been increasing the need for innovations in the industry. Thus, market players may witness favorable growth opportunities in the future.
The high deployment cost of the end-product may hamper the growth of the global smart sensor market.
Growing consumer interest in smart homes, smart devices, and wearable electronics would be favorable for the market players during the study period.
The advancements in the electronic vehicle sector would benefit the global smart sensor market during the forecast period.
Geographic Analysis
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the highest contributor in the global smart sensor market. The growth of the region is due to the strong development of emerging countries like China, India, and Japan. Due to growing urbanization, consumer preferences are also changing. Moreover, trending smart homes and the emergence of smart cities would further contribute to the growth of the region in the global smart sensor market. In addition, the growth of the automotive sector, healthcare sector, and consumer electronics sector would further contribute to the growth of the region in the global smart sensors market.
North America and Europe would hold the second and the third-largest share in the global smart sensors market, mainly because of growing smart cities. Moreover, rising demand for self-diagnosis, energy conservation, wireless technology would raise the demand for efficient technologies across various sectors, including automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare.
Competitors in The Market
Analog Devices, Inc.
ABB
Honeywell International Inc.
NXP Semiconductors
Siemens
Infineon Technologies AG
Eaton
Texas Instruments Incorporated
STMicroelectronics
Robert Bosch GmbH.
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Type
Touch Sensor
Image Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Motion Sensor
Position Sensor
Gas sensor
Light sensor
Pressure sensor
Others
Insight by End-Use
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Infrastructure
Healthcare
Others
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
