Weapon Mounts Market: Growth AnalysIs, ProjectiOn & Industry Forecast To 2030

United State: Weapon Mounts Market is valued approximately USD 1.10 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

A weapon mount is an assembly used to hold a weapon, specially a gun.. The weapon mounts are used for various applications as in military and defense sector. A static mount is a non-portable weapon hold component either mounted straight to the ground, on a fortification, or as element of a vehicle. The global pandemic of COVID-19 is limiting the growth of market due to the announcement of lockdown in major economies. The initiative of lockdown by governments results in inconvenience in supply of essential raw materials and weapon parts.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Market

Whereas, the commendable role of weapon mount in holding weapons and growing warfare practices across the globe supported by rising defense budget across the globe is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Government of India, the spending of defense in 2020 is assigned as USD 65.86 billion which is an increase from USD 57 billion in 2018. Similarly, Department of Defense discretionary budget, United States, assigned USD 686.1 billion in defense in 2019 which increased to USD 721.5 billion in 2020. In addition, increasing procurement of armored vehicles, rotorcraft, machine guns, and aircrafts by militaries worldwide is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high durability of weapons mounts, eliminating the need for replacement is hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Weapon Mounts Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in defense budget. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing warfare practices and growing investment in defense equipment would create lucrative growth prospects for the Weapon Mounts Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AEI Systems Ltd

CRSystems Inc.

Engine Engineering Company

FN HERSTAL

Troy Products

Leonardo

ISTEC Services LTD

Military Systems Group, Inc.

TMIL-systems

WE Platt

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Static Mount

Non-Static Mount

By Platform:

Ground

Naval

Airborne

By Mode of operation:

Manned

Remotely Operated

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Weapon Mounts Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

