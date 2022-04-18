Biosimilars Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2030

Biosimilars or follow-on-biologics are highly similar versions of reference biologics derived from living organisms such as plants and animals. The development of biosimilars and validation with reference biologics play a significant role in the commercialization of biosimilars. Economic pricing of biosimilars, ease in development and a quick approval process are some key driving factors that drive the growth of this market. Effective and timely formulated regulations facilitate the viability and balance between original and biosimilar products. Moreover, a favorable regulatory environment and the establishment of IPR protections are factors that boost the market growth.

The upcoming patent expiration for blockbuster drugs has revolutionized the aspect of commercialization whilst triggering a large scale adoption of biosimilars. Biosimilars industry is facing problems relating to production efficiency and quantity. The lack of economies of scale for small scale manufacturers and absence of regulatory guidelines in lucrative regions such as China, US are hindering the growth of biosimilars market. However, strong government initiatives pertaining to production and approval is a key factor that would eventually reduce the impact of these restraints over the forecast period. Global biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market accounted for an overall revenue of $2,552.0 million in 2014 and it is estimated to generate an approximate revenue of $26,551.3 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 49.1% from 2015 to 2020.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The product segment in the biosimilars market comprises of Human Growth Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Interferon, Colony Stimulating Factors and others. Biosimilars erythropoietin is the highest revenue generating biosimilars drug candidate owing to its high approval rate for commercialization. Interferon biosimilars are the fastest growing drugs in the biosimilars market. This growth is supplemented by the use of interferon biosimilars across a wide range of applications.

The biosimilars applications market is segmented into blood disorders, oncology diseases, chronic and autoimmune diseases and growth hormone deficiency. The application of biosimilars in blood disease treatment is the highest revenue generating segment owing to the high-priced reference biologics and frequent application. However, biosimilars applications in autoimmune and chronic diseases exhibit the highest potential due to the changing off patent scenario.

Based on geography, the biosimilars market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Asia Pacific and LAMEA exhibit a large scale demand for biosimilars due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in these regions. Collaboration with local players is a key opportunity for biosimilars in developing economies. Many companies such as, Amgen and Novartis are collaborating with Asian players to reach to the depth of the biopharmaceutical market. The absence of effective regulatory guidelines for product approval and commercialization limit the growth of the biosimilars market in North America. However, recent draft published by US FDA has approved first biosimilar in United States. This would eventually standardized the procedure of approval and commercialization of biosimilars in United States.

This report provides a comprehensive market share analysis of leading companies and highlights the competition in the market. Product launch is the key strategy adopted by the leading player of biosimilars industry. The key companies profiled in this report are Novartis (Sandoz), Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Celltrion, Biocon, Hospira, Merck Serono (Merck Group), Biogen idec, Inc., and Genentech (Roche Group).

Global biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market is categorized into product types, applications and geography.

MARKET BY TYPES

Human growth hormone

Erythropoietin

Monoclonal antibodies

Insulin

Interferon

Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor

Peptide

Others

MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

Blood disorders

Oncology diseases

Chronic and autoimmune diseases

Growth hormone deficiencies

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

