Ice Protection Systems Market Size To Witness SustaIned Growth throughout the Forecast Period 2021-2030

Ice Protection Systems Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Ice Protection Systems Market by region.

Ice Protection Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 8.74 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.45% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Ice Protection Systems Market.

Ice protection systems are intended to keep atmospheric ice from accumulating on aircraft surfaces (particularly leading edges), such as, propellers, engine intakes, rotor blades wings and environmental control intakes. If ice is permitted to gather up to a significant thickness it can change the shape of airfoils and flight control surfaces, degrading the performance, control or handling characteristics of the aircraft. An ice protection system either averts formation of ice, or aids the aircraft to shed the ice before it can grow to a hazardous thickness. The market growth is primarily driven by technological enhancements and surging number of aircrafts across the world.

As with the increasing number of aircrafts being manufactured the demand for Ice protection systems for each aircraft would increase propelling the market towards growth. As in 2018, Fly Emirates committed USD 16 billion to a fleet of new Airbus A380s followed by an order of 40 new A330neo and 30 new A350-900 aircraft worth USD 21.4 billion in early 2019. Also, in Saudi Arabia the Flyadeal, a subsidiary of Saudia added 3 new aircraft to its fleet in 2018 and the airlines also committed to 30 Boeing 737 Max 8 worth USD 5.9 billion.

Moreover, rising need to operate rising air traffic due to bad climate conditions, growing need for passenger comfort, rising number of new airports along with the expansion of existing airports are further likely to fuel the growth of the market. As the Mexico City New International Airport (NAICM) is being built in the city of Mexico to replace the existing Benito Juarez International Airport. The Plan was announced in September 2014 with an allocation of USD 9.2 billion for the construction by the then President of Mexico. However, high investment and maintenance requirements associated with ice protection systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Ice Protection Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high prevalence of air travel in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising adoption of air travel would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ice Protection Systems market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The DOW Chemical Company

Meggit PLC.

JBT Corporation

Clariant

B/E Aerospace, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Curtiss Wright

Zodiac Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc.

Cav Ice Protection, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Anti-Icing System

Deicing Systems

By Application:

Engine Inlets

Nacelle

Wings

Tail

Propellers

Windshields

Sensors

Air Data Probe

By Technology:

Electrical

Chemical

Others

By Platform:

Commercial Jets

Military Jets

Helicopters

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ice Protection Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

