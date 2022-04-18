Text Analytics Market is Predicted to Witness Healthy Growth During 2021 – 2030

Text analytics is an emerging technology that is popular amongst various industries such as FMCG, BFSI, Telecom, Healthcare, etc. Text analytics software equip the companies to understand their customers better, and help them determine customers’ demands, purchasing patterns, etc., by analyzing the data generated from various sources. The growing popularity of text analytics technology is attributed to the rising acceptance of social media platforms and growing inclination towards cloud technology for data storage.

There is a growing tendency among companies to adopt cloud technology to understand the inherent dynamics of the market. The ability to curb fraud, manage risk, plan effective marketing campaigns, etc. are some of the major factors driving the global text analytics applications segment. As substantial data is generated through different sources, the adoption of cloud technology empowers companies to analyze the data and forecast profitable outcomes of the same. The ability of text analytics to analyze data in real time has influenced its adoption in various businesses; therefore, text analysis is gaining prominence as a futuristic technology that could redefine business processes. Additionally, emerging economies provide huge potential for the expansion of the text analytics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

The ability of text analytics to extract meaningful information from unstructured data would benefit companies in gaining business intelligence, comprehending market dynamics and gaining significant insight into the competitive landscape of the market. The top players in the market are adopting acquisition, product launch, partnerships and collaborations as strategies to expand their geographic reach, strengthen product lines and to improve their services.

Companies such as SAS Incorporation, Clarabridge and many other top market players are adopting product launch and partnership as their developmental strategy to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in April 2014, Clarabridge, a leader of text analytic products, acquired Market Metrix, a leading Enterprise Feedback Management platform, to expand its analytics offerings with a robust platform. The combined solution would help in analysing the data efficiently.

The global market is segmented based on deployment models, applications, end users and geography. Cloud based and on-premise are two deployment models on which text analytics software would be deployed. The applications market is further classified based on competitive intelligence, fraud detections, predictive analytics, etc. in major financial and telecommunication sectors. Industries such as retail, banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI), government, telecom sector, Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare and pharmaceuticals use text analytics software to analyze consumer behaviors. Further, study of text analytics market is conducted across various regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global text analytics market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 are provided to showcase the financial calibre of the market

Drivers and opportunities are evaluated to highlight the top factors responsible for market growth. Various segments are carefully evaluated to gauge the potential of the market

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report gives a clear understating of the roles of stakeholder involved in the value chain

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-premise model

Cloud based model

TEXT ANALYTICS MAKRET BY APPICATION

Competitive Intelligence

Customer Relationship management

Predictive Analytics

Fraud detection

Brand Reputation

TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET BY END USER

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Telecommunication

Government

Retail

TEXT ANALYTICS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyses the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Focuses Covered in the Report: –

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Targets of Market Report:

Characterize, depict and conjecture 2030, by type, application, end client and district.

Give venture outside climate examination and PESTEL investigation.

Give systems to organization to manage the effect of COVID-19.

Give market dynamic investigation, including market driving variables, market advancement requirements.

Give market passage technique examination to new players or players who are prepared to enter the market, including market section definition, client investigation, circulation model, item informing and situating, and cost system investigation.

Stay aware of global market drifts and give examination of the effect of the COVID-19 plague on significant districts of the world.

Examine the market chances of partners and give market pioneers subtleties of the serious scene.

The report conveys an exhaustive investigation of the relative multitude of portions and offers data with respect to the main districts on the lookout. This report additionally states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, industry share, strategy, value, income, and gross edges.

