Encryption Software Market All Set To Witness Massive Growth During Forecast 2021-2030

Software-based encryption is one of the fast emerging end point data security solutions. An increasing number of organizations worldwide are adopting encryption to address their growing concerns of data safety and data privacy compliance regulations. With data protection and compliance becoming a high priority, organizations have started to view encryption as an enabler to achieve compliance, data security and flexibility. In addition to the complex regulations, increasing adoption of new technologies such as mobility, cloud and virtualization have also fuelled the need for encryption more than ever before.

The main purpose of an encryption software is to protect the confidentiality of the data stored in files/folders and disks or data-at-rest; and the data travelling over wireless network or data-in-transit, depending upon the security and compliance requirements of an organization.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

This is achieved by converting a message or plain text into coded message called the Cipher text so that only the authorized parties can read it. Software-based encryption uses software to encrypt and decrypt data at-rest as well as data-in-transit. Thus, by rendering the data unreadable by unauthorized persons, encryption software ensures the safety and security of the confidential data. Additionally, a number of data privacy legislations mandate the use of encryption or cite encryption as one most appropriate measures of data protection. Thus, the adoption of encryption would continue to grow in response to data protection compliance regulations and the on-going cyber attacks.

The global encryption software market is expected to reach $2.16 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of CAGR of 14.27% from 2014 to 2020. The global encryption software market has been segmented in this report as per usage, segments, geography and verticals. On the basis of usage, the global encryption software market is categorized into Data-at-rest and Data-in-transit.

The Data-at-rest encryption software market is further bifurcated into two key segments; Full Disk Encryption (FDE) and File level encryption (FLE). The global encryption software market stakeholders encompass IT security providers, IT security consultants, venture capitalists, and enterprises across different industry verticals. The global encryption software market in terms of geography covers North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA. Presently, North America dominates the global encryption software market, followed by Europe. It is expected that the North America would continue to dominate the global encryption software market from 2014 to 2020 owing to the burgeoning number of high profile data breaches, stringent data privacy compliance regulations and the increasing adoption of technologies specifically cloud and mobility.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the encryption software market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends for gaining a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 are provided to highlight the financial caliber of the market

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of usage, vertical and geography.

MARKET BY USAGE

Encryption for Data-at-rest

Full Disk Encryption (FDE)

File Level Encryption (FLE)

Encryption for Data-in-transit

Email Encryption

MARKET BY VERTICAL

Financial Sector

Healthcare

Public Sector

Others (Retail)

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

United States

Canada

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Mexico

UAE

South Africa

Others

