E-Waste Management Market: Growth Analysis, Projection & Industry Forecast to 2030

E-Waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in emerging as well as developed regions. The reduced life spans of electrical, electronic and consumer electronic devices are generating large E-Waste, which is growing rapidly every year. The growth of E-Waste market is supplemented by the growing need for upgrading to the latest technologies.

A desire towards the adoption of new technologically advanced devices, leads to generate million tons of E-Waste across various regions. According to the United Nations initiative to estimate E-Waste production, the world produced approximately 50 million tons of E-Waste in 2012, on an average 15 lbs per person across the globe. In 2012, UN also stated that, UK produced, 1.3 million tons of electronic waste. China generated 11.1 million tons of E-Waste which was followed by United States that accounted for 10 million tons in 2012.

To reduce the E-Waste generated across the world, E-Waste management initiatives are being taken by the government agencies of various regions. Market players are taking measures to recycle the E-Waste in order to reduce the pollution and environmental hazards caused by it. In June 2014, Dell, a leading computer manufacturer launched its first computer that is made of plastics obtained from recycled electronics.

The company has started selling its first computer “the OptiPlex 3030” which is made up of old electronics using closed loop recycling process. Recently, Dell has also started using recycled plastics in its other desktops and monitors. Millions of refrigerators, TV sets and cell phones are replaced with newer versions due to user’s growing inclination towards technologically advanced gadgets. In 2010, US discarded about 258 million units of computers, cell phones, TV sets and monitors. North America is a leader in exporting E-waste to the developing countries such as China and Japan. This exported E-Waste is then recycled in developing regions which generates revenue for the market.

The global E-Waste market is segmented by E-waste source and type. Presently, a market trend is observed in North America that highlights the fact that majority of E-Waste is trashed to developing countries, rather than recycling or reusing them. Developing countries lead in recycling the E-Waste, as majority of E-Waste is exported to emerging countries by developed countries. Amongst all sources of E-Waste such as household appliances, IT and telecommunications and consumer electronics, refrigerator sets from household appliances are discarded in highest number as compared to other household appliances. The decrease in the life cycle of electronic products viz. computers, laptops, cell phones is generating large amount of electronic waste in North American region. Moreover, the region wise study of global market is conducted to closely examine the effects of E-Waste in every country. The regions analysed are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America generates the largest revenue for the global market.

Global E-Waste Management Market sidebar

Key benefits

The report provides an overview of the E-Waste market, along with a comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and limit the growth of the global E-Waste management market

Assessments are made according to the current business scenario and the estimations through 2013-2020, considering 2013 as the base year

Drivers & opportunities are examined to identify the current factors which are responsible for the growth of the market and upcoming technologies that would help the market to grow in future

Porters Five Forces model is used to analyse the potency of buyers & suppliers, and the competitive structure of the market, which would enable market players to develop effective strategies

The segmental study of the global market provides in-depth analysis of the type of E-waste services, sources for the generation of E-Waste and their applications in various geographies

Value chain analysis provides a systematic study of role of stakeholders involved in the value chain of the market, which would help the stakeholders to formulate appropriate strategies

KEY SEGMENTS

Market by types

Trashed

Recycled

Market by Sources

Household Appliances

Refrigerators

Lightings

Others

IT and Telecommunications

Computers, Laptops and Printing Devices

Mobile Phones

Others

Consumer Electronics and Others

TV

Radio, Music Systems and CDs

Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

