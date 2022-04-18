Data Center Cooling Market Analysis with Growth Forecast during 2021-2030

A data center cooling market provides HVAC control systems for the various electronic equipments in a data center, which work best in cold weather conditions. The global HVAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% by 2015 with sales of 144.3 million units. The data center cooling is a significant part of the HVAC market and it is expected to grow at a respectable rate. Data centers services are being hired across industry verticals to manage all the important information pertaining to the business. It is estimated that air conditioning and temperature controls accounts for around 45% of the total power consumption cost of a data center. Efficient cooling increases the operational efficiency of data centers, which is the key driving factor for the market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

However, for implementation of an efficient cooling system in a data center, uninterrupted power is required. Uninterrupted power supply is available only in the developed nations except for disruptions due to natural calamities. Developing nations are not able to meet the basic power requirements. Therefore, this factor acts as a major restraint for the growth of data center cooling, especially in developing countries. Another major challenge for the market is to work efficiently in extreme weather conditions. For example, the extreme snowfall in U.S. this year has led to inefficiency in data center cooling. Companies have to take measures to overcome these challenges.

Some of the key players profiled in this report are American Power Conversion Corporation, Emerson Network Power, Coolcentric, Hitachi, IBM, Fujitsu, HP, Intel, Stulz and Rittal.

KEY BENEFITS

This report is segmented on the basis of solutions, services and geographies and it provides market intelligence so that companies can understand the trends in each segment and make precise decisions regarding investments

The report evaluates and ranks the drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market according to their impact on the current market situations and projected future trends

Value chain analysis offers insights into the role of various stakeholders of the market

Porter’s five forces analysis discusses the potency of buyers & suppliers and the threat of substitutes and new entrants

SWOT analysis and strategic developments are included in the report for key players so that companies can understand the competitive landscape of the market

Market estimations are calculated as per the prevailing market conditions and expected market trends for the period of 2013-2020 with 2012 as historic revenue

Geographic analysis provides insights for companies to develop strategies according to trends in specific regions

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS ANALYZED

GLOBAL MARKET, BY SOLUTIONS

Air conditioning

Chillers

Cooling towers

Rack/ server cooling

Economizer

Management solutions

GLOBAL MARKET, BY SERVICES

System Integration

Professional services

Monitoring services

GLOBAL MARKET, BY VERTICALS

Telecom and IT

Oil and Gas

Banking Financial and Insurance

Healthcare

Government Organizations

Others

GLOBAL MARKET, BY USER TYPE

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprises

GLOBAL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

KEY AUDIENCES

Cooling solution providers

Service providers such as system integrators and monitoring services

Enterprises using cooling systems in their data center

Data center service providers

Research organizations

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyses the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

