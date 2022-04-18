Space Propulsion Market By latest COVID-19 Impact And Global AnalysIs To 2030

United State: Space Propulsion Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Space Propulsion Market by region.
Space Propulsion Market is valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Spacecraft propulsion is any device which is used to propel spacecraft and artificial satellites. Space propulsion or in-space propulsion is solely concerned with the space vacuum propulsion systems used and should not be confused with the launch vehicles. The market is driven by Government and private sector projects, Demand for low-cost small satellites and reusable space launch vehicle production. The key players of global Space propulsion market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others.
For instance, In May 2020, Aerojet Rocketdyne supplied the dual chemical and electric propulsion systems for NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) to the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL). However, government policies directly or indirectly impact the growth of the small satellite environment and industry at the national and international levels.
Moreover, The US government is investing in every aspect of the small-sat ecosystem and is expected to continue investing in the upstream and downstream sectors. In many countries , government spending, generally in R&D and start-ups, is seen not only as a way of addressing societal problems, but also as a way of promoting independence from imports and ultimately becoming a global provider of solutions across multiple sectors, including space. Many governments also understand that, like the one in the US, they do not have a well-developed venture sector and thus provide funds for venture capital ( VC).
The regional analysis of global Space Propulsion Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Demand for low-cost small satellites and reusable space launch vehicle production. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such Government and private sector projects would create lucrative growth prospects for the Space Propulsion Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
OHB SE
ACCION SYSTEM
BOEING
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
THALES ALENIA SPACE
AIRBUS DEFENSE AND SPACE
VACCO INDUSTRIES
MOOG INC
COBHAM MISSION SYSTEMS WIMBORNE LIMITED
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Platform:
Satellites
Capsules\Cargos
Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes
Rovers/Spacecraft Landers
Launch Vehicles
By System Component:
Chemical Propulsion Thrusters
Electric Propulsion Thrusters
Propellant Feed Systems
Rocket Motors
Nozzles
Propulsion Thermal Control
Power Processing Units
Others
By Propulsion Type:
Chemical Propulsion
Non-chemical Propulsion
By End user:
Commercial
Government & Defense
By Support service:
Design, Engineering, & Operation
Hot Firing & Environmental Test Execution
Fueling & Launch Support
By Orbit:
Low Earth orbit (LEO)
Medium Earth orbit (MEO)
Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)
Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Space Propulsion Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Table of content:
- Market Snapshot
- Key Trends
- Estimation Methodology
- Research Assumption
- Objective of the Study
- Market Definition & Scope
- Market Drivers
- Market Opportunities
- Porter’s 5 Force Model
- PEST Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
What are the key findings of the report?
- This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
- The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
- This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
- Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.
- It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.
