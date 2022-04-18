BYOD Security Market 2021 by Leading Key Players, Product Applications in that Region

The market for BYOD has significantly evolved in regions such as North America and Europe. Rise in the productivity of the organizations lead to the BYOD adoption across varied industry verticals. This ultimately helps the market to grow at a rapid pace. As BYOD concept is gaining popularity across various regions, implementation of BYOD security solutions has become highly important. These BYOD security solutions allow remote management of mobile devices used for business purposes viz., smartphones, tablets and laptops.

To protect the important corporate data over the mobile devices, BYOD security policies plays an important role and supports the use of employee’s own devices at their work places. Increasing adoption of BYOD concept across emerging markets is one of the key driver for BYOD security market. Increased productivity, reduction in the hardware cost and popularity of BYOD across various industry verticals are some additional drivers for the BYOD security market. On the other hand, low awareness about the BYOD security tools limits the growth of market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The vendors presently are manufacturing mobile devices that are integrated with security solutions. These in-built security policies allow employees to access both their personal and corporate data from a single device and from various access points. Additionally, the vendors in the market are acquiring and collaborating with the top companies in the market to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, on 26 January, 2014, VMware acquired AirWatch, which is a leader in delivering secure and enterprise-mobile management solutions, for $1.175 billion. This acquisition has helped VMware to boost mobile security offerings to the customers.

Similarly, In August, 2014, SAP in collaboration with VMware has developed a mobile security software platform for mobile applications, which offers simplified user experience for all mobile applications. Companies profiled in the report are SAP, Symantec, VMware, Citrix systems, MobileIron, Good Technology, Trend Micro, IBM, Alcatel Lucent and Cisco Systems.

The global BYOD security market is segmented based on the type of device used for business purposes, BYOD solutions for the implementation of BYOD in enterprises, security software, end users and geography. The employees at their workplaces usually prefer Smartphones, tablets and laptop, where smartphones holds large percentage of market size, amongst others. Solution segment is further classified as mobile device management, mobile application management, mobile content management and mobile identity management. The segment of security software is classified as mobile data security, mobile device security and network security. The end users for the BYOD security market are large enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SME’s) and government organizations. The microscopic analysis of the market has been performed by examining various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The analysis of the global market provides an overview of the global BYOD security market with special reference to market trends, market structure, limiting factors and opportunities

The global market has been analyzed in a comprehensive manner to help the stakeholders identify the key market opportunities

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 would determine the financial caliber of the market

Porter’s five forces model has been used to analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers, and the competitive structure of the market, to guide the market players in developing effective strategies

Value chain analysis provides a systematic study on the key intermediaries involved, which would in turn help the stakeholders to make appropriate strategies

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Market by Device Type

Smartphone

Tablet

Laptop

Market by Solution

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Mobile Application Management (MAM)

Mobile Content Management (MCM)

Mobile Identity Management (MIM)

Market by Security Software

Mobile data security

Mobile device security

Network security

Market by End User

Large enterprises

Small and medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Government organizations

Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

SAP

Symantec

VMware

Citrix systems

MobileIron

Good Technology

Trend Micro

IBM

Alcatel Lucent

Cisco Systems

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyses the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Focuses Covered in the Report: –

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Targets of Market Report:

Characterize, depict and conjecture 2030, by type, application, end client and district.

Give venture outside climate examination and PESTEL investigation.

Give systems to organization to manage the effect of COVID-19.

Give market dynamic investigation, including market driving variables, market advancement requirements.

Give market passage technique examination to new players or players who are prepared to enter the market, including market section definition, client investigation, circulation model, item informing and situating, and cost system investigation.

Stay aware of global market drifts and give examination of the effect of the COVID-19 plague on significant districts of the world.

Examine the market chances of partners and give market pioneers subtleties of the serious scene.

The report conveys an exhaustive investigation of the relative multitude of portions and offers data with respect to the main districts on the lookout. This report additionally states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, industry share, strategy, value, income, and gross edges.

