Automotive Semiconductor Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2030 | NXP Semiconductors, Stmicro Electronics

The global automotive semiconductor market size was US$ 40.1 billion in 2021. The global automotive semiconductor market is forecast to grow to US$ 68.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing urban population and rising need for luxury products will drive the growth of the automotive semiconductor market. In addition, the emergence of new technology will contribute to the growth of the automotive semiconductor market.

The growing number of stringent regulations intending to surge the adoption of sustainable policies will contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing digitization across the entire automotive industry will escalate the growth of the global automotive semiconductor market.

The surging development of electric and hybrid vehicles and the increasing number of improvements will benefit the global automotive semiconductor market. On the contrary, the rising risks of cyber-attacks may limit the growth of the market.

The growing number of innovative strategies by industry players will accelerate the market growth. For instance, Infineon Technologies AG launched its new high-tech chip factory in Austria in September 2021. Furthermore, ON Semiconductor unveiled its silicon carbide MOSFET module in June 2021, which is specifically designed for electric vehicles. Such advancements are likely to benefit the global automotive semiconductor market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unfavorable situation for the entire automotive industry. Due to the pandemic, the demand for luxury products like cars declined drastically. In addition, various automotive manufacturers registered a significant drop in terms of revenue, which clearly depicts the negative impact of the pandemic. Furthermore, manufacturing units also closed their operations in order to curb the virus spread and abide by the regulations by the government bodies. Thus, it ultimately affected the global automotive semiconductor market.

Regional Analysis

The global automotive semiconductor market is forecast to witness ample growth opportunities in North America and Asia-Pacific. The growing demand for efficient automobiles and increasing disposable income will surge the growth of the North America market. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific accounts for one of the largest automotive industries globally. As a result, it will also benefit the automotive semiconductor market.

Competitors in the Market

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments

Stmicro Electronics

Bosch

Melexis

Allegro Micro System

Microchip Technology

On Semiconductor

Rohm Semiconductor

Analog Devices

Delphi Technologies

Pansonic

Toshiba

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global automotive semiconductor market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Vehicle, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Processor

Analogic

Sensor

Discrete power

Memory

By Application Outlook

Body electronics

Telematics

Powertrain

Safety

Chassis

By Vehicle Outlook

Passenger Cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

