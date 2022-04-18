NoSQL Market Trending Technologies, SWOT Analysis, Size and Forecast By 2030

NoSQL (Not Only SQL) is a database mechanism developed for storage, analysis and access of large volume of unstructured data. NoSQL allows schema-less data storage which is not possible with relational database storage. The benefits of using NoSQL database include high scalability, simpler designs and higher availability with more precise control. The ability to comfortably manage big data is another significant reason for the adoption of NoSQL databases.

The lack of awareness regarding NoSQL benefits over relational database approaches is a major restraint for the wider adoption of NoSQL technology. Lack of infrastructure to support NoSQL solutions also limits its adoption among enterprises. However, in the next few years, the awareness would increase and NoSQL databases would witness rapid adoption in order to support explosively increased business data, especially, in social networks, retail, e-commerce, etc.

The market is segmented into types of NoSQL databases, into categories such as document store, key-value stores, graph based databases and column storage. According to applications, the market is classified into data storage, e-Commerce, web applications, social networking, mobile applications and data analytics. The NoSQL databases are found useful in industrial verticals such as retail, gaming, IT and others. Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

In order to gain competitive insights of the market, leading players are analyzed in the report along with their key business strategies. The report covers an analysis of key vendors such as MongoDB, Cassandra, Couchbase, Neo4j, MarkLogic, Amazon Web Services, Basho Technologies, Aerospike, InfiniteGraph and Hypertable Inc.

Key Benefits

Competitive advantages of NoSQL features described in the report highlight the market potential in a comprehensive manner

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of all key intermediaries in the market which would better help in devising appropriate strategies

Porter’s five force analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers along with a competitive scenario of the market, which would facilitate efficient business planning

Estimations are made in accordance to the current market scenario and projected future trends for the analysis period of 2014-2020, with base figures of 2013

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global NoSQL market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, verticals and geographies.

MARKET BY TYPE

Key-value store

Document databases

Column based stores

Graph database

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Data storage

Metadata store

Cache memory

Distributed data depository

E-Commerce

Mobile Apps

Web applications

Data analytics

Social networking

MARKET BY VERTICALS

Retail

Online gaming

IT

Social network development

Web applications management

Others

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America, Middle-East and Africa (LAMEA)

KEY PLAYERS

MongoDB

Couchbase

Amazon Web Services

Aerospike

Neo4j

InfiniteGraph

Basho Technologies

Hypertable Inc.

Apache Cassandra

MarkLogic

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyses the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Focuses Covered in the Report: –

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Targets of Market Report:

Characterize, depict and conjecture 2030, by type, application, end client and district.

Give venture outside climate examination and PESTEL investigation.

Give systems to organization to manage the effect of COVID-19.

Give market dynamic investigation, including market driving variables, market advancement requirements.

Give market passage technique examination to new players or players who are prepared to enter the market, including market section definition, client investigation, circulation model, item informing and situating, and cost system investigation.

Stay aware of global market drifts and give examination of the effect of the COVID-19 plague on significant districts of the world.

Examine the market chances of partners and give market pioneers subtleties of the serious scene.

The report conveys an exhaustive investigation of the relative multitude of portions and offers data with respect to the main districts on the lookout. This report additionally states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, industry share, strategy, value, income, and gross edges.

