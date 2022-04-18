Self Service Technologies Market Share, Size, Business Growth Statistics and Forecast to 2030

Self-service technologies are gradually revolutionizing the process of customer interaction to create optimum service results. The global self-service market is technology driven and involves the use of automated teller machines (ATM), self-service vending machines and interactive kiosks. Self-service technologies are technological interfaces that enable customers to purchase a product or avail a service independent of direct involvement of a sales or service executive.

The prominent factors impacting the self-service technology market include, the rising adoption of self-service machines by consumer goods and service sector industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, and food & beverage. The demand from these industries is primarily driven by the need to provide more fulfilling and convenient services to the customers, at the same time optimizing the cost of such services.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

These automated machines provide a more cost effective solution by reducing the manual task, which eventually minimizes the human errors, and provide a faster and seamless performance. Additionally, the ongoing technological advancements such as wireless communication, remote management would also facilitate the market growth.

Vending machine segment accounted for around 58% of the global self-service technology market, generating the maximum revenue in 2014. ATM was the second highest revenue generating technology in 2014, anticipated to witness a decent growth of 8.29% during the forecast period. Kiosk machines, which presently account for the smallest share, is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment during the analysis period.

North America is the biggest market for self-service technology, followed Europe and APAC, each of the regions, having comparable market shares. Stringent government regulations regarding health & safety, and tracking of users, are limiting the growth of the market in some regions. For instance, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released new Smart snacks in school nutrition standards, which are aimed to ensure that school vending machines offer only healthy choices. However, the rising adoption by the consumer goods and retail industry, particularly in the emerging economies such as India would fuel the market growth further.

Technological agreements and collaborations are the key strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their market share. The major key players in this market are Azkoyen S.A, Crane Merchandising Systems, Fuji Electric Retail Systems Co. Ltd, Glory Ltd., NCR Corporation, and Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.

The self-service technology market is segmented into three product segments i.e. vending machines, ATM machines and self-service kiosks. Vending machines are further segmented into beverage vending machines, candy vending machines, snacks vending machines, gumball vending machines, cigarette vending machines and specialized vending machines. ATMs are subdivided into conventional, white label, brown label, smart and cash dispenser type. The different types of kiosks are photo, DVD, ticketing, HR & employment kiosk, patient self-service kiosk, information providing kiosk, banking & financial kiosks and other kiosk like restaurant kiosk, tele kiosk and building directory kiosks.

The market is further segmented on the basis of geographic regions across, North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY BENEFITS

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine the overall competitiveness of the market

Porters Five Forces analysis and a SWOT analysis of the key market players are provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by buyers and suppliers

The technology-effective drivers and opportunities are highlighted to describe the top factors responsible for market growth

Various operating segments of the self-service technologies market are prudently analyzed to measure the potential of emerging markets

A quantitative analysis of the market through 2014-2020 is provided to highlight the market potential

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The market is segmented on the basis of type and geography.

Global Self-Service Technology Market – By Type of Machines

ATM

Conventional ATM

White Label ATM

Brown Label ATM

Smart ATM

Cash Dispenser

Kiosks

Photo Kiosk

DVD Kiosk

Ticketing Kiosk

HR and Employment Kiosk

Patient self-service Kiosk

Information providing Kiosk

Banking and Financial Kiosk

Others (Restaurants, Tele kiosk and Building Directory)

Vending Machines

Beverage Vending Machine

Candy Vending Machine

Snack Vending Machine

Gumball Vending Machine

Cigarette Vending Machine

Specialized Vending Machine

Global Self-Service Technology Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyses the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Focuses Covered in the Report: –

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Targets of Market Report:

Characterize, depict and conjecture 2030, by type, application, end client and district.

Give venture outside climate examination and PESTEL investigation.

Give systems to organization to manage the effect of COVID-19.

Give market dynamic investigation, including market driving variables, market advancement requirements.

Give market passage technique examination to new players or players who are prepared to enter the market, including market section definition, client investigation, circulation model, item informing and situating, and cost system investigation.

Stay aware of global market drifts and give examination of the effect of the COVID-19 plague on significant districts of the world.

Examine the market chances of partners and give market pioneers subtleties of the serious scene.

The report conveys an exhaustive investigation of the relative multitude of portions and offers data with respect to the main districts on the lookout. This report additionally states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, industry share, strategy, value, income, and gross edges.

