Asia-Pacific Energy Management System Market by latest COVID-19 Impact and Asia-Pacific Analysis to 2030

Asia-Pacific Energy Management System Market is expected to garner $11.8 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2015-2020. Energy Management systems comprise a set of automated controls that help in monitoring and optimizing the energy requirements of an organisation. The technology enables an organisation to integrate energy management solutions in enhancing their routine industrial automation whilst effectively functioning in compliance with environmental regulations.

The Energy Management System (EMS) systematically captures the energy consumption data and serves as a monitoring system to strategically improve the energy efficiency across industries, personal spaces and buildings. EMS has witnessed a considerable growth primarily due to increasing energy requirements, supportive government initiatives and stringent environmental regulations. However, low awareness about energy management systems in Asia Pacific & longer payback period pose as a major challenge to this market.

Market Statistics:

In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Korea has a major share compared to the other developing countries owing growing industrialization and increasing energy requirements in the country. This is followed by Japan, where an increased adoption of BEMS & HEMS is observed. Presently, IEMS accounts for the highest revenue generating segment in the APAC EMS market followed by BEMS and HEMS. EMS is adopted in various sectors such as Telecom & IT, Healthcare, manufacturing sector, power & energy among others to optimize utilization of energy and enhance their productivity. Power & energy sector majorly contributes to the Energy Management system Asia Pacific market. It generated about 40% of the market revenue in 2014 and is expected to dominate the market followed by the manufacturing sector.

The energy management systems market is segmented on the basis of component, type, vertical, end user and country. The component segment comprises of software, sensors, controllers and others. Based on type, energy management systems are classified as Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) and Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS). The market is further bifurcated in terms of end user as commercial & residential. Based on vertical, the market is segmented into telecom & IT, retail & offices, healthcare, power & energy, manufacturing and others. Based on geography, the EMS market covers China, Japan, India, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Australia and rest of Asia Pacific. Azbil Corp, Daikin Industries, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Johnson controls and C3 Energy are the leading players in this market.

KEY BENEFITS:

The report provides an in depth analysis of the energy management system Asia-Pacific market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities and restraints in the market and provides an impact analysis of key factors for the forecast period

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

Market estimation for type, solutions, applications, industries and country segment is derived from the current market scenario and expected market trends

The Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and the suppliers participating in this market. This would further lend a competitive edge to the stakeholders and help in better decision making

APAC ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET KEY SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of component, type, end user, vertical and country.

Asia-Pacific Energy Management System Market – By Component

Software

Sensors

Controllers

Others

Asia-Pacific Energy Management System Market – By Type

BEMS

IEMS

HEMS

Asia-Pacific Energy Management System Market – By End User

Commercial

Residential

Asia-Pacific Energy Management System Market – By Vertical

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Power & Energy

Manufacturing

Retail & Offices

Others

Asia-Pacific Energy Management System Market – By Country

China

Japan

India

Korea

Singapore

Australia

Thailand

Rest of Asia

KEY PLAYERS

Azbil Corporation

Daikin Industries

Schneider Electricals

Siemens AG

Johnsons Control Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric Company

C3 Energy

